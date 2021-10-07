Ex-Husky Nick Harris Goes on Injured List for Cleveland Browns

It's been a tough couple of weeks for 2019 University of Washington players trying to advance their NFL careers.

Quarterback Jacob Eason made his pro debut for the Indianapolis Colts, threw an interception and dropped way down the depth chart.

Myles Gaskin holds the starting running back job for the Miami Dolphins, but received just two carries for 3 yards last weekend against those same Colts.

Defensive back Myles Bryant went from the practice squad to the active roster and back to the practice squad for the New England Patriots without playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former teammate Joe Tryon.

And now Nick Harris, continually on the verge of starting at center or guard for injured Cleveland Browns teammates, is now ailing himself with a strained hamstring and this week was placed on the injured reserve list.

This means the second-year player from the UW has to sit out at least three games for the Browns and his team has had to sign free-agent guard Hjalte Froholdt to replace him.

Harris was a fifth-round draft pick for Cleveland, started one game during the 2020 season and appeared in 12. He has played in all four games this season as a special-teams player.

The Browns are off to a 3-1 start, having won their past three in a row, while trying to stay healthy against long odds at times.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, ESPN is reporting. The Browns' offensive leader apparently hurt his non-throwing shoulder while trying to make a tackle against the Houston Texans on September 19.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven