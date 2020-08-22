SI.com
Trey Adams, Hard-Luck Husky OT, Tries to Show Bills He's Got Something Left

Dan Raley

Trey Adams has got to pay the bills.

One way to do that is make the Bills pay him.

The former University of Washington offensive tackle is in camp with Buffalo, trying to resurrect a football career that resembles a Greek tragedy — going from the promise of  a possible NFL draft first-rounder before debilitating injuries made him an undrafted free agent.

Adams, according to buffalorumblings.com, signed a three-year contract worth $2.3 million, with just $15,000 guaranteed. He's got built-in incentive to impress his new employers. 

He's one of nine tackles looking for work. If he shows enough physical prowess, he could earn one of the four or five regular-season roster slots. Or he could end up on the practice squad.

Adams' biggest chore will be to show people watching his every move that he has something left to offer. Scouts came away from the combine unconvinced. The 6-foot-8, 318-pound tackle, however, remains resolute about his future. 

"Everything I look at has a silver lining to it," Adams told the Buffalo News. "I was able to step back from football and look at my life and be like, 'You know, what is my life like without football?' I was able to realize that I love football and I'm going to do everything I can to get back."

At the combine in Indianapolis in February, Adams tested poorly in the physical testing, drawing far more attention to himself for a crude response when asked for the one thing he would change about himself if he could. Larger anatomy was his wisecrack answer. 

The Wenatchee native downplayed the whole interview flap, with the discussion supposed to be confidential. 

"I'm trying to make an impression, man, and I've got to make people remember me," he said. "The only person I would say that wasn't very excited was my mother. My dad loved it. My teammates loved it. I didn't plan to say that. It just kind of came out."

As Adams takes part in training camp, some NFL analysts call him a player to watch, remembering his high regard before the injuries piled up. 

Adams spent the past several pandemic-restrictive months working out in his hometown, pushing trucks among other things. He looked a little slimmed down in social-media photos. 

He brings a positive outlook to NFL camp. He says he's learned a lot about football, that the game is more mental than physical. He's ready to prove himself. 

"There's a lot of 'what ifs,' but right now I'm in Buffalo," Adams said. "I'm excited to be on the team. I'm happy. I'm just ready to get to work. I'm not one to look back and say, 'Oh, this could have happened.' Everything happens for a reason, and I'm just happy to be part of such a great city and organization and everything."

