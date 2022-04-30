Skip to main content

Ex-Husky TE Hunter Bryant Waived by Lions

The former UW player appeared in just five games and caught one pass in Detroit.

While some of his old University of Washington football teammates were headed to the NFL this week, tight end Hunter Bryant finds himself on the outside, looking for work.

On the eve of the three-day draft, Bryant was waived with another player by the Detroit Lions, ending his two-year relationship with the franchise.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound Bryant appeared in just five games for the Lions during the 2020 season and caught one pass for 44 yards.

Hunter Bryant makes his first NFL catch.

Prior to last season, Bryant suffered a non-football injury that wasn't spelled out. He cleared waivers, but Detroit kept him on the team's injured list and didn't use the tight end again before cutting him loose. The Lions had six others at the position under contract.

The NFL no doubt has been a source of frustration for Bryant, who was a second-team Associated Press All-American selection. 

The Issaquah, Washington, product passed up a final year of college eligibility at the UW, even skipping the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, to enter the draft. 

Bryant, however, wasn't selected and had to scramble for an NFL team, settling for Detroit.

The Lions seemed to be a good fit for him, but then the franchise underwent a coaching change and he never played for Dan Campbell. 

