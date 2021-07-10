Ex-Husky Terrance Ross Victim of Brazen Steal

The NBA guard has his expensive SUV pilfered from a Florida car dealership and totaled.

Terrance Ross, the former University of Washington basketball player now with the Orlando Magic, got fouled hard on this drive.

A 16-year-old and an accomplice stole his Lamborghini Urus out of a Florida dealership and wrecked the $200,000 sport utility vehicle, totaling it.

Ross recently shared this personal intrusion on Instagram while walking through the same dealership and looking for a replacement ride. You can read about it here on Yahoo.

"I'm so sick right now — greatest car I ever had," he said forlornly in his social-media post. "I can't get it back."

Ross, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Portland, Oregon, played for the Huskies in 2011 and 2012 before declaring for the NBA draft. He's played 4 1/2 seasons each for the Toronto Raptors and the Magic.

As he explained it, Ross received the Lamborghini three months earlier as a 30th birthday gift. After experiencing a flat tire, he had the vehicle sent to the dealership to get the situation rectified.

The 16-year-old, now in juvenile custody in Miami facing burglary and grand-theft charges, broke into the dealership with the other person at 1 a.m. and they sorted through keys and tried them on vehicles in the lot.

They just so happened to match Ross' keys with his expensive SUV and drove off in it, leaving behind another stolen vehicle.

"I should have just kept the car at my house," the basketball player said.

The teens allegedly experienced a blown tire, lost control and crashed Ross' SUV into a building, totaling the front end.

Police called Ross to tell him they had found his Lamborghini, which greatly confused him. Once all the details spelled out, he was incredulous.

Ross acknowledged that he carries insurance. He's also halfway through a four-year $54 million contract with the Magic after averaging a career-best 15.4 points per game this past season. So life is otherwise good.

Yet he seemed a little disinterested while walking through the Orlando car dealership. He noted that his SUV was a rare one that's hard to find.

At least, he was able to keep his sense of humor as he stood in the showroom.

"I'm going to try not to steal one of these cars myself," Ross said.

