Food for Thought: Thybulle Makes Rookie Mistake

Dan Raley

Matisse Thybulle apparently never went on a Dick's hamburger run for the guys when he played for the Washington Huskies. 

Otherwise, the NBA rookie wouldn't have failed so miserably in feeding his Philadelphia 76ers teammates over the weekend.

Entrusted with making and picking up a collective food order from both Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A to be handed out on the team's flight to Dallas, Thybulle fell short of the other guys' expectations -- and he heard about it. 

The complaints were multiple. For instance, Matisse ordered just six biscuits when 20 should have been the minimum. He also went with the Chik-Fil-A fries rather than those from Popeyes, another move that wasn't considered big-league stuff by his pro basketball foodies. 

Check out this video to hear the 76ers veterans' protests:

