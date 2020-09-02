SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

For Former UW Standout Rashaan Shehee, the Impersonal NFL Wasn't for Him

Dan Raley

Rashaan Shehee was a sensational football talent coming out of the University of Washington, yet a deeply introspective person, as well. He was guided by his blockers and his passion.

He went to the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFL franchise known for its adoring fans and Midwest welcome. He was a third-round draft pick. The 88th player selected in 1998. 

It was all such a dream come true.

Shehee returned kickoffs the first year for the Chiefs. Started at running back for five games during his second season. 

All of it turned him off.

Shehee appeared in 25 NFL games and that was it. He drew his release at the end of his third training camp, probably helping his departure along with his honest yet internal appraisal of an unfeeling pro football atmosphere. 

"The business side for me took away the love of the game," Shehee said. "Playing at Washington in college, you get a chance to grow with your teammates. In the NFL, it's a little different. You see guys here one day, gone the next. It's pretty cutthroat."

The NFL disconnect became real for him when his parents broke up, creating a family situation requiring him to leave camp and go home. Once he came back, Shehee realized right away he wasn't long for the Chiefs.

"I truly knew it was over for me," he said. "The love of the game left my heart. When I came back, things weren't the same for me. The competitive nature wasn't there. My will to fight wasn't there. You get to the point where you no longer care about the football side of it."

Shehee, a 2,381-yard rusher at Washington but limited to 295 for the Chiefs, stayed out of football for a year before joining the XFL and the Los Angeles Xtreme. Drafted once more, he was the 49th draft pick. 

He experienced far more fun in this start-up environment, wearing a uniform that bore his nickname "The Truth" across the back. Unfortunately for him, the new pro football league created by Vince McMahon, the very visible pro wrestling promoter, folded after just one season. 

"I don't think Vince McMahon knew what audience he wanted to cater to," Shehee said. "Did he cater to a football audience or a wrestling audience? It just didn't work out that first year like we wanted it to."

With that, Shehee packed up his shoulder pads and went home to Bakersfield to became a high school teacher, a job he's held for nearly 20 years. Most of all, it's made him happy.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Coach Shehee Now, and His Game is Basketball Rather than Football

The former University of Washington and NFL running back finds his niche as a girls basketball coach in his California hometown.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

College Football Holds Its Breath as Season Approaches

Virus spikes felt through college campuses still hoping for football games this fall.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Husky NFL Tracker: 40 Former UW Players Seeking Pro Jobs

Progress of University of Washington job-hunters upgraded daily as they compete in 22 training camps.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Who Wore It Best: The Huskies' No. 4

The Washington Huskies were scheduled to face the Michigan Wolverines in four days on Montlake. Even though the game of the decade has been delayed, we can still look at who was most memorable in wearing No. 4. Kailin Olin breaks it down.

Kaila Olin

by

monkeyarms

Class of 2022: Lakes High DT Jorden Manu Changes His Focus

The promising recruit from Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, tells Husky Maven's Tiana Cole how football has altered his outlook on life.

Tiana Cole

by

Dan Raley

Report: NCAA Mulling Nov. 25 Basketball Start; Pac-12 Still in Delay Mode

The rest of the country could be playing games for five weeks before the Washington Huskies and the rest of the conference catch up.

Dan Raley

Lance Brigham (1946-2020) Had Star-Crossed Husky Basketball Career

The undersized forward from Spokane had his trials and tribulations as a UW athlete before becoming a physician.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

5 Major Undecideds in College Recruiting: Can You Name At Least 2 of Them?

Yes, the Puget Sound area has a postponed college football season, topped off by a pair of teenaged talents who are in no hurry to pick a school.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Should Washington Take Best Recruit Available or Best Fit?

Washington targets J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka have yet to commit. Dawg Thoughts hosts Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss recruiting philosophies and strategies for the Huskies.

Mike Martin

Was UW's Supreme Edge Rusher Joe Tryon Wise to Leave so Soon for NFL?

The Husky outside linebacker chose to pass up his final two seasons of college eligibility to turn his attention to the NFL draft.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen