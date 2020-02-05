HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Ewaliko on James Statue: 'Wanted to Catch the Essence of Him - Scowling'

Dan Raley

Don James figurines fill a shelf. There's maybe a dozen of them showing the legendary Washington football coach in a classic pose. He has his arms crossed, a stern look on his face. 

Standing about a foot high, these statuettes resemble Oscars. However, a diehard Huskies fan might even consider this keepsake more valuable than the Hollywood offering.

Former UW offensive lineman Matt Hicks, a California sculptor and an artist, made the small statue bent on using it to build a much larger one.

Ex-Huskies defensive lineman Mike Ewaliko, who builds machines and products, and keeps a collection of James figurines in his Seattle shop, was tasked with taking one over to the coach and obtaining his reluctant approval on the likeness. 

The humble James, who died in 2013, wasn't sure why anyone would be interested in something like this that depicted him.

Out of all of this negotiating, the Don James statue that's positioned on the north end of Husky Stadium was borne. 

"Our goal was to get one out there so everybody who passed by could learn about the coach," said Ewaliko, shown in the photo in his No. 88.

Former players, largely from the UW's 1985 Orange Bowl team and led by the persistent efforts of former safety Jimmy Rodgers and a few others, raised the $150,000 necessary to pay for the James statue, which shares the stadium space with his coaching predecessor, Jim Owens.

Artist Lou Cella forged the James piece in Chicago, creating something that stands more than 10 feet tall, and it was installed in 2017.

"It was kind of challenging because we wanted to catch the essence of him -- which was scowling," Ewaliko said.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Weakness? Stewart Determined to be a Complete Player

Huskies' freshman sensation works diligently on developing his 3-point shot

Dan Raley

Costello Spurns Huskies for Southern Comfort

Stanford quarterback transfer agrees to play for Mississippi State and Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Dan Raley

by

SpokaneDawg

Pattison's Big Catch: 215 Days to Michigan

Wide receiver's memorable TD reception enabled historic UW comeback.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

UW's McDaniels Needs to Hear the Robert Upshaw Story

Former Husky big man squandered an NBA career with his missteps five years ago.

Dan Raley

How Andy Reid Learned the Don James Way of Player Evaluation

The success of the Nick Saban branch of the Don James coaching tree is well-documented. Saban has won six college football national championships and produced dozens of coaches at the college and NFL levels. Bob Stull's branch is one of the lesser-known but it's directly linked to the success of Kansas City's Andy Reid.

Mike Martin

by

68dawgfamily

McDaniels: Every Time He Wins a Battle, He Loses the War

Huskies' freshman forward plays himself out of the starting lineup, but he's still working on his game.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Come Up Short to ASU

The Huskies lose to Arizona State 87-83, but that's not the only story. Mike Martin looks at the other factors Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall to Sun Devils in Seattle

The Huskies lose to Arizona State 87-83 in front of a crowd of 9,066. Washington's late rally falls short as it drops its fourth consecutive conference game and fifth straight contest to the Sun Devils. The Huskies are 12-11 overall and sit alone in last place in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

How Low Can They Go? Huskies Flirt With Historic Failure

UW basketball teams have rarely finished at the bottom of the standings, but this one will be hard-pressed to climb out of it.

Dan Raley

Freefall Continues: UW Can't Hang With ASU, Loses Another

Badly slumping Huskies drop fifth consecutive game, seventh loss in eight outings.

Dan Raley