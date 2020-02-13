HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Dan Raley

Tim Meamber and Jimmy Rodgers were small-town guys who came to the University of Washington at the same time and lived out their dreams on the football field.

They became starters, co-captains and dominant fixtures on the Huskies' vaunted Purple Reign defense. 

One was a hard-hitting linebacker, the other an equally physical strong safety. Both proved they could mete out punishment and play with anyone.

One hailed from Yreka, California, the other from Ashland, Oregon. The populations of these small towns back then would have barely filled a couple of sections at Husky Stadium on game day.

They played for a Washington team ranked No. 1 in the polls and chased a national championship. All of it proved to be a huge rush. Topping that emotional high would be a considerable challenge later on. 

Today, Meamber is a middle-aged homeless man, living in a van and dealing with a laundry list of serious health issues in Arlington, Washington. His struggles, made public by Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated in a series of stories this week, have put him at the top of the Northwest sporting discussion.

Rodgers, who resides in downtown Seattle and sells real estate, finds himself behind the scenes, trying to figure out the best way to come to the aid of his former teammate.

It's no small order.

The former linebacker has battled drug addiction for more than three decades, deals with Parkinson's disease and possibly suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease caused by a head injury and far too common for football players.  

Having great success on the football field brought tremendous pressure off it for all of those involved, with Meamber choosing unrestrained substance abuse as his outlet. 

"When you come out of the tunnel in Husky Stadium, in Montlake, and you're No. 1 in the country and 8-0, and you're a co-captain for the coin toss, it's hard to beat that adrenaline," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "It's incredible. It's a tough high to beat. That may explain some issues for us."

The two hard-hitting Huskies played the game violently.&nbsp;
Tim Meamber and Jimmy Rodgers were never far apart as teammates.&nbsp;
Jimmy Rodgers always was a UW leader in performance and wardrobe. &nbsp;
Meamber and Rodgers celebrate
Young Huskies
The Rodgers style

Rodgers has become somewhat of a conduit for people offering to help Meamber improve his living situation. The school has reached out and asked if it could provide assistance in some undetermined manner. A Huskies fan created a GoFundMe account for him. Former UW players have scheduled visits with Meamber to make sure he has food. 

"I think Tim is receptive to getting help from some of his teammates," Rodgers said.

People have recognized Meamber in Arlington after the spate of publicity and he's  OK with that. On Wednesday, he said that greater attention should be put on the health issues that have gripped his body and other physically beaten-down athletes. 

"I just wanted to get the word out," Meamber said.

We took an apropos photo of Rodgers, standing in downtown Seattle in front of the Hammering Man, which is what he and Meamber used to do to opponents on the football field.

Check out Rodgers' observations in the video, especially his take on how things might turn out for everyone. 

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LISTEN: Noah Dickerson on Husky Hardcourt Podcast Talks Saving the Season

Noah Dickerson, Trevor Mueller, and Jake Grant break down the Husky Men's Basketball losing streak and their most recent loss to Washington State. They discuss how to fix what was once a promising season.

Mike Martin

Is Carter a Starter? UW Veteran Hasn't Played Like One

Huskies veteran has tailed off badly this season since encouraging debut as a new starter.

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: Tim Meamber, Then And Now

The University of Washington linebacker is shown confident and cocky after beating Oklahoma in the 1985 Orange Bowl, a picture of youth.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Taylor-Made: Former UW Golfer Outplays Mickelson, Wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ex-Husky from Canada captures second PGA Tour victory by four strokes over top-notch field.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: People Care About Tim Meamber

The former University of Washington and NFL linebacker contemplates how to leave his homeless situation of four years in Arlington, Washington.

Dan Raley

At WSU, the Huskies Didn't Go To Battle and Lost the War

In a puzzling move, UW coach Mike Hopkins chose not to use his promising freshman guard until the final minutes against the Cougars.

Dan Raley

The Homeless Husky: Ex-UW, NFL Linebacker Tim Meamber

In the first in a series of stories, the former football player recounts his struggles with possible CTE, drug addiction and living in a van.

Dan Raley

by

68dawgfamily

The Homeless Husky: Meamber Uses James Wisdom to Deal With Tough Times

In the second in a series of stories, the former UW and NFL linebacker, now living out of van and in poor health as a middle-aged man, recounts what Husky football has meant to to him.

Dan Raley

Bottoms Up: Huskies Continue Freefall As Elleby Burns Them For 34

UW loses sixth consecutive game, and eighth in nine tries, as disastrous season continues without an answer.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Can't get Loose in the Palouse

The Washington Huskies men's basketball team fell to their cross-state rivals 79-67. The 12-point loss was the sixth straight defeat for Washington.

Mike Martin