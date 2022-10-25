What Bye? Former Huskies Trade Interceptions on MNF

The current University of Washington football team will take much of the week off because of a scheduling bye, if you consider lifting, running and medical treatments down time for these guys.

Old Huskies apparently will fill in the gap.

In the Monday Night Football game with all of the country watching, former UW cornerbacks and teammates Kyler Gordon and Myles Bryant traded interceptions while playing on opposing sides in the Chicago Bears' 33-14 victory at New England in the national spotlight.

In his seventh game as a rookie for the Bears, Gordon reached in front of Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton late in the game to steal a Bailey Zappe pass for his first NFL interception and he returned it 42 yards to the New England 10.

In the second quarter, with the game still in question, Bryant gathered in a deflected pass for the Patriots and returned it 11 yards to midfield. This was the third career interception for Bryant, a third-year pro who has a pass theft each season.

If that wasn't enough Husky influence in this MNF outing, the Bears also put Dante Pettis in a punt-return role and he ran back 3 for 33 yards, including a 27-yarder to the New England 39 in the third quarter.

