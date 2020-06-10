World's 100 Highest-Paid Athletes Includes Ex-Husky: Can You Name Him?

Forbes has determined the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.

Among these well-compensated people is one person who lists University of Washington on his resume.

Can you name him?

This former Husky football player and the others have made a collective $3.6 billion through May in 2020, though this latest list shows an overall drop-off from the previous year because of event coronavirus-related cancellations.

These talented individuals hail from 21 countries and 10 different sports.

Well more than half of them are people of color.

There are 31 NFL football players, two women and one Major League Baseball player.

The ex-UW athlete ranks 85th on the list with earnings of $23.7 million this year.

Last December, he signed a four-year extension worth $54 million, which included a $16 million bonus.

He has been using his economic might to help coordinate efforts to quell the spread of coronavirus in his hometown and his pro football city.

He has three major endorsement deals.

He came up with a career-best 109 tackles last season.

Like him, his older brother was an NFL draft choice.

He is one of four brothers.

He weighs 230 pounds, which makes worth a million for every 10 pounds.

He was a 5-star recruit.

He committed to another Pac-12 school before signing on with the Huskies.

He is the son of a single mother who passed away last year.

He announced her death on Twitter, just hours after one of his games.

He has played five NFL seasons.

He is single.

Shaq Thompson is doing well for himself.