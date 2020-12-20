Former Husky cornerback Marcus Peters Remains Ever the Petulant One

The talented defensive back once dismissed by the UW continues to stir things up wherever he goes.

Marcus Peters does not care what you think about him.

Not for a nano second.

Not anywhere.

Especially in Seattle

It's his competitive nature.

His personality.

His take-no-prisoners mentality.

It's who he is.

The former University of Washington cornerback — and he strongly insists that you acknowledge the "former" part or else you'll hear from his legal representatives — continues to make new friends and encourage world peace wherever he goes as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

On Saturday, Peters was fined $12,500 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, accused of spitting at wide receiver Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns in their Monday Night Football game.

Jarvis called him "cowardly."

Of course, Peters denied it.

But why would he deny it?

Doesn't Peters thrive as the outright villain?

On Monday, the UW athletic department posted a graphic showing Peters ranked as the 53rd player in the NFL top 100 ranking while listing his accolades, meant to be a complimentary gesture.

Peters saw this and sent more saliva flying.

"Can y'all take me off y'all Page please or my agent will be contacting you ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!! he tweeted cryptically.

Huh?

Apparently Peters has never fully gotten over his dismissal from the UW football team in 2014.

One initiated by former Husky coach Chris Petersen, and supported by then- defensive-backs coach and now current coach Jimmy Lakes, for a series of tantrums Peters threw at a new Husky staff during the 2014 season.

No one ever questions Peters' ball skills. In six pro seasons, he has 30 interceptions, returning six for touchdowns, and scoring seven times on defense in all.

It's the rest of his routine that grows old and tiresome.

No Husky Hall of Fame for this ace.

