Former Husky Isaiah Stewart Registers First NBA Double-Double Against Heat

The rookie from the University of Washington turns in best night yet as a pro player.
The Detroit Pistons have tried to bring Isaiah Stewart along slowly and let the rookie forward get acclimated to the NBA.

A dozen games into his career, they've failed badly at this.

Stewart won't permit it.

On Saturday night, the former University of Washington big man registered his first pro basketball double-double, picking up a career-high 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Pistons' 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat.

In 19 minutes.

No doubt he would have played more but Stewart is such an NBA bruiser now he fouled out.

In his short time in the league, Stewart has impressed everyone with his fearless, aggressive play and he's fast become a fan favorite. 

He's upset veterans such as Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, going to noses to nose with him last week — after their game had ended. 

The Bucks' big man was disturbed by all the elbows hitting his midsection from the former Husky. 

Against the Heat, Stewart connected on 4 of 6 shots and a pair of three throws. Seven of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive end. He also had two assists and a steal. 

The Pistons chose to give him extended minutes in Miami, but he fouled out in the fourth quarter. The game was well out of hand by then.

There's no turning back for Stewart, who always seemed readymade for the NBA, for the Pistons a newer version of the Bad Boys.

Isaiah Stewart pulls down one of his career-high 11 rebounds against Miami.
