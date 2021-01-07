Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Ex-Husky Isaiah Stewart Upsets Superstar with his Rough Play

The former University of Washington freshman forward has been an intimidating player rather than intimidated by the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet Isaiah Stewart.

Greek Freak, say hello to the husky Husky.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee superstar went after the Detroit Pistons rookie and expressed his unhappiness with Stewart's rough play after the Bucks' 130-115 victory at home.

Stewart didn't back down for a minute.

After the buzzer sounded, other players had to separate the two during their heated exchange before anything escalated.

NBA, better get ready to rumble with the former University of Washington standout freshman forward. 

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Stewart has impressed people with his confident, physical play for an otherwise hapless Pistons team, that is off to a 1-7 start.

Stewart sat out Detroit's first two games. He's now appeared in six outings and averages 4.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing, averaging 18 minutes each time out.

And a lot of elbows. 

Antetokounmpo confronted Stewart and the thickly built youngster went eye to eye with the veteran, hardly intimidated by the moment. 

The Pistons, under coach Dwane Casey, who is a former Seattle Sonics assistant coach, are attempting to rebuild the franchise and Stewart figures take more and more of a prominent role as the season plays out. 

Detroit drafted Stewart 16th in the most recent NBA draft.

Isaiah Stewart and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged words on Wednesday night.
