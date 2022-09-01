Not Done Yet, Eason and Browning Signed to Practice Squads

Jacob Eason and Jake Browning have been through this drill before.

After getting released as NFL rosters reached 53-player limits, the former University of Washington quarterbacks on Wednesday were re-signed to practice squads, with Eason joining the Carolina Panthers and Browning staying with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ex-Husky defensive tackle Danny Shelton and wide receiver Andre Baccellia re-signed to join the practice squads for the respective teams that cut them, the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.

Also, one-time UW running back Dwayne Washington was released by the New Orleans Saints, a day after he survived the 53-player roster cutdown. A touted special-teams player, he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-6, 231-pound Eason joins his third pro team for his third pro season after earlier stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.

He's played in just one regulation NFL game, getting inserted last season against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and completing 2 of 5 passes for 40 yards while throwing an interception.

Carolina will open with Baker Mayfield as its starting quarterback, but the Panther are thin on back-ups with Sam Darnold is out for four to six weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Matt Corral suffered a season-ending foot injury and P.J. Walker struggling at times.

A fourth-year veteran, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Browning returns to the Bengals' practice squad for a second time after handling similar duties for the Minnesota Vikings.

He was cut four days after completing 19 of 24 passes for 173 yards and an interception in a 16-7 preseason victory over the Rams in a game that involved mostly reserve players.

Browning still hasn't appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

Shelton, a seven-year NFL veteran, was signed as a free agent on Aug. 16 and cut two weeks later with the idea might be retained. The 6-foot-2, 345-pound lineman is on his fifth NFL team, having previously played for the Browns, Patriots, Lions and Giants.

Baccellia, three years removed from the UW, returns to the Cardinals' practice squad for.a second consecutive year after spending similars stints with the Patriots and the Chiefs. He remains of interest because of his speed, registering a 4.28-second 40-yard dash in his Pro Day workout at th

