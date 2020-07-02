Former Husky, Seahawks DL Tyrone Rodgers Battling Coronavirus

Tyrone Rodgers, a former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks nose tackle, confirmed on Friday that he has tested positive for novid coronavirus — the first known case involving a current or one-time UW football player.

The 6-foot-3, 271-pound Rodgers, 51, was an integral part of the Huskies' co-national championship team in 1991, starting alongside defensive tackle Steve Emtman, the consensus All-American, the Outland Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 1992 for the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm sick," Rodgers said in a text message when asked this week about Emtman. "I've got the COVID-19. I'll send you something after I get well. Steve is a great person and was a lot of fun to play with. He will always be one of my brothers."

A Texas native who grew up in Los Angeles gave permission to publicly release his medical condition.

Rodgers went undrafted by the NFL. However, he signed on with the hometown Seahawks and played 37 games for them from 1992-94, coming up with 16 tackles.

He played 11 seasons of pro football, joining the Canada Football League and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonuts and B.C. Lions, and spending one season in the Arena Football League with the Grand Rapids. He retired following the 2002 season.

Tyrone Rodgr Pacific Trading Cards

Coming from Banning High School in the Los Angeles area, Rodgers originally played two years for the University of Oklahoma, starting the 1988 Gator Bowl. He transferred to the UW when the Sooners were hit with NCAA violations.

Rodgers sat out a season for Don James' program after changing schools, had spring knee surgery and played in 1990 and '91.

He started all 12 games during the Huskies' perfect season that ended with a 34-14 victory over Michigan in the 1992 Rose Bowl.

