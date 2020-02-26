A Coby Tribute: Remembering Nesby Glasgow (1957-2020), Ultimate UW Teammate, Classmate

Washington football players and classmates are offering tributes to Nesby Glasgow, who was considered the ultimate person and teammate. He died Tuesday night from a long battle with stomach cancer.

One woman, on the message boards, told how this Huskies defensive back from California would insist on walking her from their UW dormitory to the library at night, just to make sure she made it safely.

In the video, former UW running back Vince Coby tells of his first meeting with Glasgow as an impressionable high school kid from Tacoma who had just won an indoor track event on campus. This older guy welcomed him to the Huskies right on the spot.

Glasgow would maintain a strong relationship with Coby and the others, setting an example for them to follow.

"His presence in the locker room was indescribable and inescapable," Coby said.

Glasgow, who played 14 years in the NFL and was a Seahawks cornerback, made his cancer battle very public two years ago. He did this to show others how to be strong like him.

He earned several honors at Washington, including his induction to the Husky Hall of Fame in 2001. If there was a football play that summed him up, it was his game-clinching interception in the end zone at the end to preserve a 27-20 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the 1978 Rose Bowl.

Glasgow left his mark with all of those he left behind. He was the leader everyone wanted to be.

"He was tough and he made you step up your game," Coby said. "Nes, you will be missed."