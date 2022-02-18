The tight end introduces himself to Kalen DeBoer four days after the big game.

The DeBoer door is always open.

Just two months on the job, the new University of Washington football coach and his staff continue to meet pillars of the program, in this case Super Bowl tight end Drew Sample.

On Friday, Kalen DeBoer posted his introduction to the former Husky tight end and three-year starter (2014-18) from Bellevue, Washington, now making a living with the Cincinnati Bengals and coming off an appearance in annually the biggest football game on the planet.

"Thank you for making the special effort to come 'home' and see us," the coach posted. "Hearing your love and passion for UW football is awesome!"

One by one, former UW players are stopping by to see DeBoer, who arrived from Fresno State to replace Jimmy Lake in December.

Three days earlier, former offensive guard and three-year starter Stanley Daniels (2002-06) from San Diego and defensive tackle Jordan Reffett (2002-07) from Moses Lake, Washington.

"These guys are all rock stars!" Daniels posted.

This past Sunday, Sample pulled 32 snaps in the Bengals' hard-luck 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the big game in Inglewood, California, splitting time between offense and special teams.

In his three NFL seasons, the 6-foot-4, 258-pounder has started 23 of 42 games and come up with 56 receptions for 460 yards and a score.

