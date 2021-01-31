Gaskin Can't Get Complacent — Others Already Are Trying to Give Away His Job

The former Husky is too small or not fast enough others say, but he's likely not listening.

Myles Gaskin took a well-deserved bow once the season ended and then reality set in.

Shortly after everyone hailed the running back as the Miami Dolphins' surprise of the season, team analysts began debating ways to replace him as the lead guy, calling Gaskin a situational back rather than the featured guy.

They looked hard at the former University of Washington tailback's lack of size and blazing speed and concluded the NFL franchise in South Beach needed to find someone to push Gaskin for the job such as a free-agent back like Seattle's Chris Carson.

"Gaskin’s athletic profile doesn’t necessarily mesh with the rest of Miami’s recent investments in the running game," wrote Kyle Crabbs of DolphinsWire. "The Dolphins went out and secured a bunch of big-bodied bruisers in the run game and Gaskin, at just over 200 pounds, can’t really back up their punch at first contact and power through gaps and create added yardage in the hole."

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel sounded a cautionary alarm about putting too much responsibility on Gaskin.

"It would be ideal for Miami to draft a tailback early this season, and add one in free agency since teams generally need four or five tailbacks to make it through a season," Kelly said. "As the Dolphins look to continue to upgrade their ground game, even Gaskin’s role as the primary back shouldn’t be considered safe."

What these guys and others have conveniently forgot is that Gaskin was a seventh-round draft pick who made the Miami roster in 2019.

Who became the starter at the beginning of last season.

Who battled through a month-long knee injury and a two-week spell with COVID-19.

Who played just 10 games and led the Dolphins in rushing with 584 yards on 142 carries, added another 388 yards on 41 receptions, and scored 5 touchdowns.

Who nearly led a recently downtrodden Miami franchise back to the playoffs.

Gaskin likely will shrug all that off like he did so many would-be tacklers and remain the No. 1 back.

He's more durable, faster and resilient than most people understand until the former Husky has been around a lengthier amount of time.

Gaskin still hasn't played a full season of pro football.

As UW followers will point out is the little back only gets better with time and especially when people count him out.

That said, he passed veterans Jordan Howard and Matt Breida on the depth chart last season without much trouble and became the go-to guy.

Gaskin, backed up in Miami at times by Husky teammate Salvon Ahmed, ended up the season as one of just eight NFL players who churned out at least 500 yards rushing and 350 receiving.

Become a third-down specialist or assume a complimentary role?

Gaskin likely won't go for that at all.