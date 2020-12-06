Gaskin Comes off Injury List to Help Dolphins to Another Victory

Myles Gaskin, after sitting out four games with a knee injury, reclaimed his starting job and rushed for a team-high 90 yards in the Miami Dolphins' 19-7 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday in Miami.

The former University of Washington tailback turned up in the middle of everything except two fights that brought ejections for five players in what was called a "chippy" game. Tempers really let loose after a Dolphins punt returner was leveled before the ball arrived and left shaken up.

Gaskin, who stood on the periphery of the explosive pushing and shoving, packed the ball 21 times against Cincinnati and broke off a 26-yard run late in the game to wrap things up.

He also caught 2 passes for 51 yards from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including a 35-yarder.

Gaskin has been a big part of the Dolphins' franchise turnaround this season, one that has seen Miami win eight of 12 games after finishing 5-11 in 2019.

The ex-Husky has rushed for 472 yards and two touchdowns this season while starting six games.

When he went down, one of his replacements was rookie Salvon Ahmed, a former UW teammate who played in three games, starting two, and rushed for 177 yards a score before suffering a shoulder injury and sitting out.

Ahmed has missed the past two Miami games and has yet to appear with Gaskin in the same Dolphins game.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.