Gaskin Hangs Tough As Miami Brings in Slew of Free-Agent RBs

The former Husky is never allowed to get too comfortable with the Dolphins.

Nobody thought Myles Gaskin was just going to lay down, did they?

Following a Miami Dolphins coaching change and resulting franchise tweaks, Gaskin has heard the continuous calls for a new running back to replace him and acknowledged the large contingent of free-agent competition brought in to challenge him.

Meeting with reporters for the first time since last season ended, the former University of Washington standout and the Dolphins' returning starter last week assumed a determined stance that people back home in Montlake would recognize.

“You compete with your best friend, your brother, whoever it is,' Gaskin said, "so I’m a competitor to my core and I always have been.”

Entering his fourth NFL season, the Huskies' all-time leading rusher will be challenged by free-agent signees in Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, plus former Husky Salvon Ahmed, who's been in Miami for the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-19, 194-pound Gaskin comes off a season in which he started 10 of 17 games, led the Dolphins with 612 yards rushing and scored 7 TDs overall.

Michel, who played collegiately at Georgia, enters his fifth NFL season. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound back started 7 of 17 games for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams, rushed for 845 yards and scored 5 TDS in 2021. He previously shared in a Super Bowl victory with New England.

Edmonds started 11 of 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals last fall and rushed for 592 yards and a pair of scores. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound back is a fifth-year pro from Fordham.

Mostert appeared in just one game in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers, after rushing for 521 yards the season before. The Purdue product has played seven journeyman seasons in the NFL.

As for Ahmed, the fellow Husky comes off a Dolphins season in which he appeared in 12 games and rushed for 149 yards.

Gaskin has readied himself for the added competition in Miami, recognizing that this is how the NFL operates, that you can never get too comfortable.

He spoke about taking care of his body as much as he could during the offseason and studying film of other backs across the league, trying to pick up nuances that could make him better.

Gaskin won't be giving up his role with the Dolphins without putting up a considerable fight. Competition? Bring it on.

“This is my team that I love," he said. "I love these guys and when they bring in someone else, I mean, I'm excited. I've been in this position where you can just learn from older guys who have been around. Obviously, these guys have played in big games. We went to Sony's house just yesterday. He got two Super Bowl trophies sitting in his front room.

"Those are the type of guys you want to be around, guys that have won the Super Bowl, been in huge playoff games, won huge games, and just kind of learn from them."

