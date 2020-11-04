SI.com
Ex-Husky Gaskin Injures Knee, Out At Least 3 Miami Games

Dan Raley

Just when it seemed as if Myles Gaskin was leading a charmed NFL life — becoming Miami's starting tailback and sharing a backfield with Tua Tagovailoa — the former Husky has been ruled out with a sprained MCL for at least three games. 

The Dolphins disclosed Gaskin's injury news  on Tuesday and immediately made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire running back DeAndre Washington for sixth- and seventh-round draft picks in 2021 as a replacement.

On Sunday, Gaskin ran the ball 16 times for 41 yards and scored once in Miami's 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at home. There was no indication that the little running back had sprained his knee that day.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Gaskin became the starter in Miami's third game and has helped the Dolphins put together a 4-3 record and improve a franchise that has struggled in recent seasons. 

The University of Washington's all-time leading rusher has picked up 387 yards on 100 carries and scored twice on short runs for Miami this season. He's also caught 30 passes for 198 yards.

Gaskin originally was a seventh-round draft pick for Miami in 2019 and played sparingly at the end of his rookie season.

This year, he emerged from a four-back competition to claim the job once the season began. 

