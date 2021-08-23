Gaskin Puts on a First-Half Show in Miami — Any Complaints?

The former Husky running back continues to solidify himself and get rid of the doubters.

With one look at running back Myles Gaskin, the people of Miami assumed he was just another used car with high miles that wouldn't last long in this flashy place. He would sputter out, get parked by the side of the road somewhere and have to be towed away. After all, he was a seventh-round draft pick.

Well, three seasons into Gaskin's NFL career, these football-minded Floridians have come to realize that the former University of Washington player cruises along more like a high-priced, big-engine Ferrari.

He's as South Beach as Tubbs and Crockett, neon lights and a very fast ride. When he runs the ball, you can almost hear the gears shifting. He's Miami Nice.

In just the first half of play at home on Sunday, this persistent ex-Husky playmaker showed once more why he belongs in the NFL, in the Dolphins' starting lineup and in the limelight.

In a 37-17 exhibition victory over the Atlanta Falcons, he rushed 6 times for 27 yards and an-opening drive touchdown, and added 4 catches for 44 yards and another score.

His classic play was catching the ball in the left flat, coming out of a tackle with a burst while putting his hand on the ground for balance and zipping for 14 yards.

Meeting with the media later, typical Gaskin was humble in his answers to the Dolphins' performance, never reminding his critics that I told you so.

"I'm just trying to get back to work," he said. "I'm ready to play on Sundays."

All offseason, fans and media alike bemoaned the fact that the Miami franchise chose not to make a big splash by acquiring another running back, whether finding that person in the draft or free agency.

The message from the front office was we've got our running back, this kid from Lynnwood, Washington, who ran for all those yards at Husky Stadium, who's made a home in Miami.

