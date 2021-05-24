Gaskin Shrugs Off Job Security Questions Like So Many Tacklers

Oh, that Myles Gaskin is so elusive.

It's only May, but that former University of Washington turned Miami Dolphins running back prefers to treat intrusive questions about his NFL job security much like he would some overaggressive defensive player trying to take him out.

He just bounces off, keeps his footing and continues upfield.

Asked last week at minicamp about the continual discussion surrounding Miami's supposed need for a bigger and faster ball carrier to either supplant or share the position with him, Gaskin gave his inquisitors what amounted to a virtual shrug.

"Above my pay grade," Gaskin said with a laugh on a Zoom call. "To be honest with you, whatever they do upstairs is what they do upstairs. Whoever we bring in, I know it's going to be the best for the team. I don't think drafting a back or bringing in a back is going to change anything for me."

The Huskies' all-time leading rusher remains the Dolphins' No. 1 back after starting seven games this past season and leading the team in rushing (584 yards) and finishing third in receiving (41 catches for 388 yards).

In his second NFL season as a former seventh-round draft pick, Gaskin outplayed a pair of veterans in Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, keeping them on the bench in 2020 while helping Miami greatly improve to 10-6 and a second-place finish in the AFC East.

Surprising many team followers, Miami made minimal moves, certainly nothing headline grabbing, in April's draft or the outset of free agency to try and replace the 5-foot-10, 194-pound back.

The Dolphins signed former Los Angeles Rams reserve runner Malcolm Brown, a 5-foot-11, 222-pounder who has started just two games in 70 over six seasons, and waited until the seventh round of the draft to take 6-foot, 230-pound Gerrid Doaks from the University of Cincinnati.

Former Husky Salvon Ahmed and journeymen backs Jordan Scarlett and Patrick Laird are the only others on the roster pushing Gaskin to this point.

Yet every step of the offseason, the player from Lynnwood, Washington, continues to hear that the Dolphins can do better at running back with someone else and he doesn't take it personally.

“Not really,” Gaskin said. “You see the stuff on Instagram. You get tagged on things on Instagram. I try my best to stay off of that, but I don’t find my confidence in what anybody else says, whatever it may be. I find my confidence in myself. It is what it is. Whoever is going to be out there, they’ve got to play just as much as anybody else. So it is what it is.”

Catch him if you can.

