Gaskin Sidelined by COVID after Returning from Knee Injury

Former hardluck University of Washington running back was missed in Miami Dolphins' tough loss to Kansas City.

After returning from a knee injury last week, Myles Gaskin's comeback didn't last long.

On Sunday, the former University of Washington running back was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, forcing him to miss the Miami-Kansas City NFL showdown in South Beach.

The Dolphins sorely missed him, losing 33-27.

Gaskin has been an integral part of Miami's franchise turnaround, leading the team in rushing with 477 yards on 121 carries and scoring twice while starting six games, five of them victories.

The Dolphins (8-5) had won seven of eight games before facing the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes after stumbling through a 5-11 season in 2019.

Gaskin missed four games with a knee injury before returning last week in Miami's 19-7 victory over Cincinnati and rushing for a team-high 90 yards.

While he was out, former Husky teammate Salvon Ahmed pulled some of his rushing load, appearing in three games and running for 166 yards and a score, before he suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him.

Without Gaskin, Ahmed and Matt Breida, considered Miami's top three running backs, the team had to turn to trade acquisition DeAndre Washington, who rushed for just 35 yards against Kansas City.

