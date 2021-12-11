Gaskin Sidelined with COVID-19 During Dolphins' Bye Week

Not much can keep Myles Gaskin out of the Miami Dolphins lineup.

The NFL franchise is hoping pandemic proves no different for the durable and dependable running back who tested positive during the team's bye week and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The former University of Washington ball-carrier, who is fully vaccinated, now must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to play again, according to NFL protocols.

The Dolphins, precariously low on available running backs, hope Gaskin can be available in another week for their next game against the New York Jets.

Miami's only healthy running back at this point is Salvon Ahmed, another former Husky now in his second NFL season.

Running back Patrick Laird is on injured reserve with a knee injury and the recently acquired Phillip Lindsay is recovering from ankle injury.

In his third NFL season, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound Gaskin leads Miami in rushing with 526 yards on 154 carries, scoring 3 times, and has caught 45 passes for 217 yards and another 4 touchdowns.

He's started 10 of 13 games this season for the 6-7 Dolphins, who have turned things around with five consecutive victories after an exceedingly slow start. Three weeks ago, he turned in a career-best 89 yards rushing on 23 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Jets.

Pre-vaccination days, Gaskin also tested positive during the season a year ago and missed games.

