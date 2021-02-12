Gentlemen, Start Your Pistons: Stewart Opens Against Pacers

The rookie from the University of Washington plays sound in loss to Indiana.

Twenty-five games in their NBA season, the Detroit Pistons made Isaiah Stewart a first-time starter.

Which prompted this question: Why such a long wait?

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound rookie from the University of Washington took the floor on Thursday night as the Pistons' starting center against the Indiana Pacers, replacing 6-11 Mason Plumlee, who was inactive for undisclosed reasons.

Stewart looked comfortable enough in his new if only temporary role, though the Pistons lost 111-95.

He made his first 6 field-goal attempts before missing a lay-in, and finished shooting an exemplary 8-for-9 from the floor.

He grabbed 7 rebounds

He stole the ball twice, blocked a shot.

He finished with a career-best 17 points, second for Detroit only to reserve Josh Jackson's 18.

Stewart played 31 minutes, another career high.

The big man is on his way.

Stewart entered the game averaging 5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while pulling 17.3 minutes.

He opened with forwards Blake Griffith and Jerami Grant, and guards Wayne Ellington and Delon Wright.

While Stewart was enjoying an NBA milestone, his former Husky team was hosting a towering USC team 2,300 miles away, wishing they had him.

From Rochester, New York, the promising post player spent one season for the UW before entering the NBA draft as expected.

He went to the Pistons with the 16th pick of the first round and has gradually earned more and more time.

