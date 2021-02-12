Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Gentlemen, Start Your Pistons: Stewart Opens Against Pacers

The rookie from the University of Washington plays sound in loss to Indiana.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Twenty-five games in their NBA season, the Detroit Pistons made Isaiah Stewart a first-time starter.

Which prompted this question: Why such a long wait?

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound rookie from the University of Washington took the floor on Thursday night as the Pistons' starting center against the Indiana Pacers, replacing 6-11 Mason Plumlee, who was inactive for undisclosed reasons.

Stewart looked comfortable enough in his new if only temporary role, though the Pistons lost 111-95.

He made his first 6 field-goal attempts before missing a lay-in, and finished shooting an exemplary 8-for-9 from the floor. 

He grabbed 7 rebounds

He stole the ball twice, blocked a shot.

He finished with a career-best 17 points, second for Detroit only to reserve Josh Jackson's 18.

Stewart played 31 minutes, another career high.

The big man is on his way.

Stewart entered the game averaging 5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while pulling 17.3 minutes. 

He opened with forwards Blake Griffith and Jerami Grant, and guards Wayne Ellington and Delon Wright.

While Stewart was enjoying an NBA milestone, his former Husky team was hosting a towering USC team 2,300 miles away, wishing they had him.

From Rochester, New York, the promising post player spent one season for the UW before entering the NBA draft as expected. 

He went to the Pistons with the 16th pick of the first round and has gradually earned more and more time. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Isaiah Stewart played tough in his first NBA start.
Husky Legends

Gentlemen, Start Your Pistons: Stewart Opens Against Pacers

Gavin Sawchuk RB.jfif
Recruiting

Class of 2022: Colorado 5-Star RB Sawchuk Wants to Visit Washington

Budda Baker celebrates a big hit with former UW teammate Byron Murphy.
Husky Legends

Top 10 NFL Huskies are All-Pro, Super Bowl, Big-Money Guys

The Huskies gather during the Colorado game, an 84-80 victory.
Basketball

Breaking Down the UW Basketball Roster, Player by Player

Isaiah Mobley dunks on the Huskies in Los Angeles.
Basketball

Huskies' Stevenson on USC: 'They're Freakishly Long'

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Sav'ell Smalls (17) and linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) sack Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tale of the Tape: How Washington's Edge Rushers Stack Up

Wyrsch
Football

Class of 2021: Player Page for Offensive Lineman Robert Wyrsch

Robert Wyrsch.jfif
Recruiting

An SI All-American Look at UW Signee Robert Wyrsch