Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Harris Out with Bad Knee for Browns' Regular-Season Finale

The former UW offensive lineman got hurt in his first pro football start against the Jets.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Harris, after making a big move with his NFL career and starting his first game, has suffered a late-season setback.

The former University of Washington offensive lineman won't play Sunday in the Cleveland Browns' regular-season finale at home against the Pittsburgh Steeler after being ruled out with a knee injury.

Harris got a significant chance to play with the Browns offense two weeks ago against the New York Giants when he was summoned in the first quarter as an injury replacement for right guard Chris Hubbard. Previously, he had appeared largely as a special-teams player.

A fifth-round draft pick and normally a center, the 6-foot-1, 302-pound Harris performed well in his emergency role with the Baker Mayfield-led Cleveland offense.

"He did his job, played hard and got people on the ground," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Harris. "I was really pleased with the way he played. He played at a high level."

The rookie from Inglewood, California, also drew a vote of confidence from the Browns teammate who matters most. 

"The way Nick stepped up and played guard, and he is our backup center, and for him to be able to step up and play a different position is tremendous," Mayfield said. "Hats off to him for mentally being ready and being able to come out there and play well."

Unfortunately, Harris hurt his knee during last week's 23-16 loss to the New York Jets that didn't help the Browns' playoff hopes. He'll sit and watch the Steelers game.

No word on how serious his injury might be.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Nick Harris is nursing a knee injury for the Browns.
Husky Legends

Harris  Out with Bad Knee for Browns' Regular-Season Finale

Steve Sarkisian appears to be the leading candidate at Texas.
Football

Sarkisian's Curious Head-Coaching Journey: UW to USC to Texas

Michael Porter is off to a good start with the Nuggets.
Basketball

Whatever Happened to the UW's No. 2-ranked Recruiting Class of 2017?

Al Worley had 14 interceptions in 10 games in 1968.
Husky Legends

Worley, Huskies' Interception King and NCAA Record-Holder, dies at 74

Mike Hopkins talked about ASU game.
Basketball

Husky Basketball Game on Saturday Against Arizona State Postponed

Richard Newton needs to resurface for the Huskies in 2021.
Football

3 New Year's Resolutions for UW Football in 2021

Hameir Wright launches another 3-point attempt.
Basketball

Huskies' Hameir Wright is No Hit-and-Miss Player — Just Miss

Arizona and Washington battle on the boards.
Basketball

Huskies Still Can't Shoot, Consequently Can't Beat Arizona

Ethan Garbers (10) was only a spectator as a UW freshman quarterback.
Football

WATCH: Will Washington's Play-Calling Change in 2021?