He's Coach Hawes: "It's About as Pure as It Gets'

Dan Raley

Steve Hawes was a sensational high school basketball player for Mercer Island, at 6-foot-9 taller than  everyone he encountered, and possessing more offensive moves than most people his size.

Today, he's a Seattle high school coach, still towering over everyone in the gym, yet teaching his Bush School players about all facets of the game, not just shooting.

But, oh, could Hawes put the ball in the basket. 

This skill made him a highly desired recruit, a superior college player and a solid 10-year NBA veteran. 

Once he chose Washington over Duke, he became the highest-scoring Husky, season by season, averaging 20.2, 20.3 and 21.7 points per game in his career--the only UW player to reach that average three times let alone twice.

He could score against anybody--just ask Bill Walton. In a memorable matchup, Hawes came up with 30 points and 18 rebounds against the college game's best big man, who finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds for UCLA. 

Hawes' pro basketball career took him to Italy at the beginning and end of it, and to the Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers, Atlanta Hawks and the Seattle SuperSonics. 

While he's experienced the game on its biggest stage, he's content dealing with young teens at this private school a few miles from the UW, working to mold them into a team. 

"I love the high school level," Hawes said. "The kids are at a great age. It's very competitive. I'm very happy here."

He's been a college coach before, serving as an assistant at Washington, Seattle U and Seattle Pacific, but he said those are jobs that have no end.  

Bush, which plays at the 1A level, suits him. He prefers the basketball innocence that comes with those who play for him.  

"It's as about as pure as it gets," he said. 

