How a Christmas Hymn May Have Saved a Former UW Running Back's Life

In the darkest times of Demitrius Bronson's life he used singing to reset himself. This Christmas the former Husky running back found a deeper meaning in a traditional Christmas song.

Former University of Washington running back Demitrius Bronson finally has found his voice. Or, as they often say in the music world, a song found him.

Preparing to share in a holiday album titled the "Songs of Christmas," featuring traditional songs, Bronson's musical director selected a 1,200-year-old Christian hymn for him. It was called "Oh Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel."

"I thought my director knew that Emmanuel was my middle name," Bronson said.

Music was in his background before. The "Songs of Christmas" album wasn't his first endeavor. He dabbled briefly with UW offensive lineman Gregory "Preach" Christine, who created the "Bent Twig" project in 2010.

"Preach heard me singing in the shower one day and invited me to sing with his group," Bronson recalled. "That was my first actual recording experience."

He also was a highly regarded football standout at one time, but the game caused Bronson considerable anguish.

A 3-star running back from suburban Kent, Washington, Bronson signed to play for the Huskies in 2008. It didn't last long enough.

Bronson found himself buried on the UW depth chart and he transferred, taking his talents across the state to Eastern Washington University. Although going undrafted, he wound up with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, assigned to the practice squad.

The running back played for the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and 2015.

Once his NFL days were over, Bronson began to plant roots in Florida. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder worked his way up in World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, primed to become a future star in a new sport for him.

He signed in October 2016. He made his professional wrestling debut a couple of days shy of his 27th birthday on March 3rd the following year.

It was over nearly as quickly as it began when he sustained an injury. It was such a blow to him, on top of all the others in his life, that he contemplated suicide.

"I had a choice to be six feet under or take control of my life," Bronson said.

The Music saved him. Song always has been in his heart, even in the darkness. His musical tastes run through an amalgamation of the people in his life, ranging from black Southern gospel to country music.

"Growing up I sang in church," he said.

It had a way of soothing his heart. The words to Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel, continue to resonate in his head. On Christmas, the music carries him through the day.

"Finding your lowest point is awesome," Bronson said, "because you know that things are going to be better."