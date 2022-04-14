How Kalen DeBoer Connected with the James Era

Former players for the iconic coach arranged to meet the new coach and build a bond.

Lynn Madsen's job as a football player was to pin his ears back, come out of a stance, barrel through the line and conduct a fierce pass rush. In other words, corner a helpless opponent and make him give in.

Four decades ago, the former University of Washington defensive tackle performed this ritual for Husky teams coached by Don James before transferring his talent to the NFL, USFL and CFL. He was as persistent as could be.

Today, Madsen is a much softer personality, now polite never pushy, and devoted to the memory of his beloved and late Husky football coach.

He describes himself as the closest thing to a James historian. An amateur videographer, he's gone about collecting footage of old games from his coach's time at the UW and created a makeshift library.

Madsen still can get upfield when necessary. More than a month ago, he put subtle pressure on the latest James successor, Kalen DeBoer, not sure what would happen, but bold enough to approach him.

He called up the new Husky leader, after getting the coach's number from a former teammate, and asked DeBoer if he wanted to meet remnants of the James gang?

Connect with a glorious past?

Go back in time?

The answer was yes, yes and yes, responses so immediate and agreeable to this idea it was sort of surprising.

Before either one of them knew it, DeBoer and Madsen had talked on the phone for an hour and 17 minutes. They made arrangements to meet in person. Lynn would be bringing a few others with him, too.

Soon Madsen was leading a 23-man contingent of former players into the Husky Stadium coaching offices, all of them eager to shake hands with the man entrusted with making UW football great again. They referred to themselves as Don James ambassadors.

Two hours later, these old Huskies had shared many of their James stories. They had taken a tour of locker-room facilities that was different from theirs. They had come away feeling good about this new coach.

"We're so passionate we could light up Husky Stadium," Madsen said.

DeBoer needed this meeting as much as these former players did. Since arriving in Seattle, he'd wanted to learn more about the iconic James and understand his Husky greatness and how it unfolded, but he wasn't sure who or where to turn.

The old pass rusher and the new coach weren't done.

Madsen suggested an impromptu visit with Carol James, the coach's widow. DeBoer couldn't believe she just lived across the lake from Husky Stadium. This meeting couldn't happen fast enough.

A week later, former quarterback Tim Cowan and Madsen made it happen. They accompanied DeBoer to the James condo in suburban Kirkland. They stood off to the side and watched different Husky generations mesh.

"He came in with the utmost respect," Madsen said. "She said, 'You can sit in Don's chair.' They were holding court, those two. It was priceless."

Kalen DeBoer and Carol James met recently. UW Athletics

This time, DeBoer received the tour. He was shown the James home office that should be deemed an historical landmark. It remains undisturbed, even eight-plus years after the coach's passing. It's filled with mementos of an 18-year UW coaching career such as footballs, rings, watches, photos and presidential letters.

The coach and the coach's wife posed for photos.

Madsen still wasn't done with DeBoer, demonstrating how relentless he can be when motivated, yet still with the soft sell that is unlike his hard rush.

The former Husky player suggested that he and his teammates lead an effort to encourage as many UW fans as possible to show up for the April 30 Spring Preview, a free event that will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. that day and broadcast over the Pac-12 Network.

DeBoer gave this idea his blessing, too. He's all about winning over the fan base as soon as possible and developing deep ties with the Montlake players who came before him.

Madsen since has created a couple of websites to encourage attendance — one for former players, another for the fans — where they can obtain information and even RSVP.

UW footballers of any era are urged to go to huskynationunite.com and UW supporters should turn to huskyspringhomecoming.com.

For the players, there will be a pregame meeting at the James statue and, by invitation, a postgame party at the Washington Athletic Club. In between, they'll try to stuff as many people into the seats to watch DeBoer's team compete.

"If we wanted to, we could fill that place," Madsen said.

