HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Let Stevie Tell You How Baseball Dreams Are Made — He's One of the Lucky Ones

Dan Raley

While nearly all sporting activities have been put on hold for like the first time in forever, this is how baseball dreams come true. 

This is how University of Washington pitcher Stevie Emanuels, as shown in the accompanying video, has made it happen so far, step by step:

You grow up in Seattle's Eastside suburbs.

You play three years for a Little League team called the A's.

You become a star for Interlake High School.

The University of Washington gives you a scholarship.

You grow into a 6-foot-5, 210-pound pitcher. 

The Huskies convert you from setup man to closer to starter.

You hit 95-96 miles per hour on the radar gun.

You strike out 38 batters in your first 22-plus innings of the spring.

The scouts like you.

The batters don't.

Baseball America pegs you as the 105th baseball prospect in the country.

You decide to turn pro.

No problem.

Ah, but one unexpected problem.

The covid coronavirus pandemic hits.

It cancels out your college baseball season.

The virus disrupts everything.

The Major League Baseball season is postponed.

The minor-league seasons likely are canceled.

Yet there will be a June draft.

Baseball will hold five rounds, down from the usual 40.

A lucky 160 players will be selected, down from 1,000-plus.

You and your younger brother Josh, another aspiring pitcher, throw at the local elementary school.

You work out in the family garage where there's a makeshift gym.

You have advisors, rather than agents, to retain your amateur eligibility if needed.

You have 15 family members over to the house on draft night.

You're the 157th player taken.

Three picks from the end.

It doesn't matter.

You only need to be one of the 160.

Nine hundred others are the disappointed ones.

You answer calls from the A's, the UW, well-wishers.

Husky teammates come over to congratulate you.

You're part of Moneyball now.

You've seen the movie and read the book.

Soon you will head to Arizona.

You will take a physical and sign a contract.

You will return to Mesa if they can organize something competitive.

At some point, you expect to go somewhere to A ball.

There's high and low A ball.

You prefer high A.

You hope to be in the big leagues soon.

In maybe a handful of seasons.

Oakland is known for quick promotions.

You go into your room and fetch that old A's hat that you once wore.

It still fits.

The A's have always been a good fit for you.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixkiller's Great Protector: Ex-Husky Rick Hayes Tries to Get Back on His Feet

The former University of Washington offensive tackle had a fun-filled life but an auto accident turned it upside down. See how he's coping with adversity.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Where's Sixkiller? Huskies Went to Their Fourth-String QB Against Cal

Sonny Sixkiller had a knee injury and was out. Trouble was, the other Washington quarterbacks couldn't stay healthy either. What a mess.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Moneyball Pick: UW's Emanuels Has Read the Book, Seen the Movie; Now He's Part of the Plot

Husky pitcher gets the call, celebrates with family and teammates and now prepares to chase his dream to become a big-league pitcher. Here's how it came down.

Dan Raley

Texas Running Back Caleb Berry adds Washington to the Mix

Tiana Cole spoke with running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, about the state of his recruitment. He has offers from Washington State, Boise State, Nebraska and now Washington has joined in.

Tiana Cole

Texas DB Recruit Has UW in Top 2; Virtual Visit Set for Monday

Defensive back recruit Placide Djungu-Sungu is from Austin, Texas. He won't get to try on the purple and gold uniforms on his Virtual Visit on Monday, June 15th. How close is he to committing to Washington?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Julius Irvin Has Talent, NFL Bloodlines, Should Be Ready to Play for UW Now

LeRoy Irvin's son can play anywhere in the Husky secondary. His coaches expect him to compete for a starting role this season.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

McCutcheon, Son of Ex-USC Player, Picks Washington for 2021

The Washington coaching staff picked up its first defensive-back commit for the class of 2021, drawing a verbal pledge from Dyson McCutcheon, son of one-time USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

With Colleges Dropping Olympic Sports, Will UW Thin Its Ranks?

Institutions nationwide have eliminated 80 athletic programs over the past eight weeks, including 30 on the Division I level.

Dan Raley

by

JStrand

7 Huskies Had Family Members Make It to the NFL: Can You Name Them?

The group includes fathers, a grandfather and a brother who appeared in at least one regular-season game, providing strong football bloodlines.

Dan Raley