Hunter Bryant Goes Deep For First NFL Reception

The big tight end showed off his speed and toughness going down the middle to make the grab for the Detroit Lions.

Twelve months ago this weekend, Hunter Bryant stayed home and watched the University of Washington football team crush Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl without him.

The tight end skipped the postseason game to protect his NFL interests, a move that seemed unnecessary later on when he didn't get drafted.

In the end, Bryant showed he knew exactly what he was doing.

On Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder came up with his first NFL reception, wrestling a Matthew Stafford pass away from a defender and fighting his way downfield for a 44-yard gain in the Lions' 46-25 loss. Check it out in this tweet:

Bryant, so big and fast for a pass-catcher, gave the Lions a little taste of what the Seattle Seahawks get to experience in DK Metcalf.

It just took him a while.

After not getting picked over the draft's seven rounds, Bryant signed as a free agent with the Lions. He joined a large Husky contingent in Detroit that includes defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Desmond Trufant and wide receiver Marvin Hall.

Bryant suffered a hamstring injury and a concussion, delaying his pro football debut. He made his first NFL appearance three games ago against the Chicago Bears.

As for that Las Vegas Bowl he passed up, it got canceled this weekend because of the pandemic.

