HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

College bowl games can have a lot on the line: National championship consideration. Recruiting inroads. Program prestige. Serious stuff.

Then there's the other side of these postseason sojourns, most of which are held during the busy December holiday season, well away from the national limelight, where the players feel compelled to liven up the experience.

It's time to party. Or at least go off on some unwise adventure. 

Such was the case at the 1983 Aloha Bowl, which Washington lost 13-10 to Penn State the day after Christmas, when safety Jimmy Rodgers, running back Brenno DeFeo and a couple of other teammates were supposed to get on the team bus.

They weren't ready to leave paradise. They hid out in the locker room. Coach Don James didn't take roll call like he usually does and the Huskies charter left the stadium without these guys. Too late, they realized this was a big mistake.

Lucky for them, Rodgers and DeFeo got a helping hand from an unexpected source. And a welcome beverage to boot. Listen to these mischief-makers replay their postseason memory.  

In this latest installment of Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood, Jimmy, a downtown resident, takes us to the 27th floor of a Seattle skyscraper for this bit of Husky storytelling.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
dawgfamily68
dawgfamily68

FANTABULOUS!!! Way to go Dan, Brenno & Jimmy!!! Absolutely Priceless!!!

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

Weekend at the Lake: Recruiting Win for UW's New Leader

Dan Raley

Touted Arizona DB recommits to Huskies after backing off a month ago.

Taylor Rapp: 'Light Years Ahead of His Time'

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky safety continues to impress with instinctive football skills

WATCH: Kaila Olin Examines Jimmy Lake's Biggest Moves

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three big moves that Jimmy Lake has does or is in the process of doing before he takes the helm of the Washington Huskies football program.

LISTEN: Husky Legend Kasen Williams Joins 4th and Inches, Vegas Bowl Preview, Post-season Awards

Mike Martin

Husky Legend, Kasen Williams joins Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller to talk about his football journey from UW to the NFL and now the XFL in Seattle. Jake and Trevor give their first impressions of the Vegas Bowl and talk about the conference awards.

So Who's the Next Left Tackle Starter for UW?

Dan Raley

Backup Henry Roberts is the logical choice to replace Trey Adams -- or is he?

Madsen: 'James Turned Me Into a Man'

Dan Raley

Former Huskies standout credits coach with helping him deal with life.

Eason: 'Always Been One to Finish the Things I Start'

Dan Raley

UW quarterback again sidesteps questions about his NFL future

Lightning Put Huskies Under the Weather in 2019, right?

Dan Raley

UW had talented football team that didn't jell or was it cursed?

Harris: 'We Thought He Was Joking'

Dan Raley

Petersen's announcement that he was leaving wasn't taken seriously at first