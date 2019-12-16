Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

College bowl games can have a lot on the line: National championship consideration. Recruiting inroads. Program prestige. Serious stuff.

Then there's the other side of these postseason sojourns, most of which are held during the busy December holiday season, well away from the national limelight, where the players feel compelled to liven up the experience.

It's time to party. Or at least go off on some unwise adventure.

Such was the case at the 1983 Aloha Bowl, which Washington lost 13-10 to Penn State the day after Christmas, when safety Jimmy Rodgers, running back Brenno DeFeo and a couple of other teammates were supposed to get on the team bus.

They weren't ready to leave paradise. They hid out in the locker room. Coach Don James didn't take roll call like he usually does and the Huskies charter left the stadium without these guys. Too late, they realized this was a big mistake.

Lucky for them, Rodgers and DeFeo got a helping hand from an unexpected source. And a welcome beverage to boot. Listen to these mischief-makers replay their postseason memory.

In this latest installment of Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood, Jimmy, a downtown resident, takes us to the 27th floor of a Seattle skyscraper for this bit of Husky storytelling.