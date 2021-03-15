Former Huskies Stay NBA Hot as Terrence Ross Takes His Turn

The former UW shooting guard has tossed a combined 59 points in his past two pro poutings.

University of Washington basketball just suffered through one of its worst and most discouraging seasons in program history, but the downturn is having no effect on former Huskies making a nice living in the NBA.

They're flourishing.

In just the past week alone, Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels provided career highs in scoring. Matisse Thybulle continues to steal everyone blind, enjoying a dazzling game with 5 thefts over a handful of minutes. Isaiah Stewart has a new nickname.

Then there's Terrence Ross.

On Sunday night, the 6-foot-6 guard came off the bench firing away for the Orlando Magic, hitting on 8 of 14 3-point shots to ring up a season-high 31 points against the Miami Heat.

Magic teammate Nikola Vucevic, formerly of USC, supplied 38 points.

Alas, Orlando couldn't turn this two-man point fest into victory, losing 102-97.

Ross, originally from Portland, played two seasons for the Huskies, teaming with Isaiah Thomas early on. He played for Jefferson High, the same school that sent Marcus Tsohonis to the Huskies.

Drafted with the eighth pick overall in 2012, Ross has spent nine seasons in the NBA, the first five with the Toronto Raptors.

He mostly has come off the bench as a pro player, starting just a third of his games with the Raptors and Magic, used for instant offense.

Averaging 16 points per game this season, Ross notably stepped up his offensive output in recent weeks. In his previous outing, he scored 28 points against the Atlanta Hawks.

