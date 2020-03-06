HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Blaise and Bo: It's 183 Days to Michigan

Dan Raley

Playing in his first Husky Stadium football game, against Big Ten powerhouse Michigan no less, Washington Huskies kick-blocker Blaise Chappell already was wide-eyed. 

Then he ran up the tunnel at halftime and couldn't believe what he saw or heard -- a man berating a game official in a totally unrestrained manner, calling the guy in the striped shirt every name in the book.

It was Wolverines coach Bo Schembechler.

"Having grown up watching college games on TV, I was fully aware of who Bo was," Chappell said. "He was just as imposing at times as Coach James."

The difference was, unlike the Huskies' Don James, Schembechler had no filter. He could be as ruthless and crass as any football coach when he felt he'd been wronged.

Bo made such a scene in this instance in 1983 that Chappell slowed down and watched out of curiosity for a moment before hustling to his locker room.

With the current Huskies opening next season at home against the Wolverines, this is the latest in a series of memories involving the schools' previous matchups and used in a countdown to the Sept. 5 match-up.

With Chappell's story, actually two tales here, it's 183 days to Michigan.

The UW walk-on was used on kicking situations that day and with every opposing attempt he got closer and closer to swatting one down. The Wolverines didn't block him.

Chappell got so close, in fact, he felt the rush of the air from the football on his fingertips and he heard the crowd groan when he just missed.

However, his persistence likely unnerved barefoot placekicker Todd Schlopy, who later had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks and is now a motion-picture cameraman. 

Late in the game, Schlopy missed a 32-yard field goal that would have wrapped up things for Michigan, with Chappell yet again applying pressure. Blaise likes to think the kicker was thinking about him. Given a reprieve, the Huskies went on to pull out a last-second 25-24 victory.

Now 37 years later, Chappell can't be faulted if his ears are still ringing from the meltdown by Schembechler, who died in 2006. The range of Bo's cuss words was significant.

"That was the first time I'd ever seen a coach, at any level, go in to that much detail," he said, a former assistant coach himself for two decades, "in letting the ref know how he felt."

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Reaction: Huskies Refuse to Lose in Tempe

The Washington Huskies went into Tempe, Arizona, and dropped the third-place Sun Devils 90-83. The victory gave the UW its first conference road victory of the season. Washington is now 14-16 on the season, 4-13 in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

Washington basketball team picks up its first road win at Arizona State.

Washington's last-place basketball team picks up its first road victory against third-place Arizona State.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the ASU Sun Devils on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get their first conference road win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Kaila Olin

Huskies Could Use Another Shooter Like Tre Simmons

Former Washington 3-point ace now gets his shot as a Garfield High assistant coach, eyes college ranks.

Dan Raley

Hopkins on His Huskies' Disastrous Season: 'It's Been Strange'

Everything that could go wrong for Washington basketball team has gone wrong.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

After All These Years, Jamal Williams Still Has Brandon Roy's Back

Former Washington standout is part of the coaching dream team at Garfield High School, patiently working his way up the ranks.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Memorial Service Set For Nesby Glasgow, UW, Seahawks standout

Former University of Washington and NFL cornerback died from a long struggle with stomach cancer last month. He was 62.

Dan Raley

Huskies Coach Mike Hopkins Is Honest About It: 'I've made mistakes'

Third-year UW basketball leader acknowledges he's been part of the problem with his last-place team.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Husky O-Line Battles Loom Though Left Side Looks Settled

Kirkland expected to anchor a reconfigured Washington front wall that needs three new starters.

Dan Raley

Trey Adams May Have Run and Talked His Way Out of an NFL Draft Pick

Combine was considered a total disaster for Washington's once coveted offensive tackle.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley