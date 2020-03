With Seattle, if not the entire world, under some sort of quarantine, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will continue to help give Husky fans a diversion in these tough times..

We offer a new feature: "Mystery Husky."

We pit two journalists against each other to guess who the Mystery Husky is behind the curtain.

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin explains the rules in the video above.