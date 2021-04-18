Isaiah Stewart's NBA Career Continues to Take Off in Detroit

Former Husky backs up incredible outing with another strong showing.

Earlier in the week, Isaiah Stewart turned in an extraordinary 15-point and career-high 21-rebound performance for the Detroit Pistons in a rare starting assignment.

His reward for his next outing?

The Pistons relegated Stewart once more to a reserve role.

For the 6-foot-9 rookie forward from the University of Washington, it didn't matter.

Substitute or main man, Stewart comes ready to play at a high level every night now.

Mr. Hustle.

On Saturday night, he emerged from the Detroit bench in a 121-100 loss to the Washington Wizards and supplied another exemplary showing — a career-best 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The lesson here for the Pistons: They should have started Stewart.

Instead, Detroit went with veteran Mason Plumlee, who logged 18 minutes and scored ... 2 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Stewart was overly efficient in everything he did against the Wizards.

Pulling 24 minutes, he connected on 7 of 11 shots, including draining his only 3-point attempt. He sank 4 of 6 free throws. He even blocked a pair of shots.

In two sparkling outings, the young big man has produced 34 points and 33 rebounds.

As Detroit goes down a losing path, dropping to 17-40, it's time for the Motor City franchise to commit to all of its young guys, foremost Stewart, and rebuild the franchise.

Stewart is part Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer, all wrapped up in one. Rough and tough. Effort will never be a problem with this guy. He's preparing Detroit for the Bad Boys, Part 2.

