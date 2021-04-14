Isaiah Thomas Looking for New Opportunity after 10-day Contract Ends

The New Orleans don't re-sign the former Husky guard, at least not right away.

Isaiah Thomas' 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans has expired and no extension appears imminent between the former University of Washington point guard and the NBA team, according to several news outlets.

Thomas, 32, is in the process of making a pro basketball comeback after dealing with ongoing hip issues that forced him to have a medical procedure on the troublesome joint and not play for 14 months.

With the Pelicans, the 5-foot-9 guard from Tacoma appeared in 7 games and averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 assists per game, and was described a good locker room presence.

In the video tweeted out below, Thomas is shown shooting on his last day as a member of the Pelicans following the game.

Thomas has played for a decade in the NBA, elevating his game to All-Star status at one point while he was a member of the Boston Celtics and becoming a 29-point scorer.

However, he injured his hip and eventually underwent a resurfacing procedure in the past year. Joining New Orleans, he was hopeful he could re-establish his career.

The Pelicans still could re-sign him if they choose, but it apparently won't be right away if they do.

"I don't think I've got to prove anything," Thomas said after his first outing with New Orleans. "I'm healthy now. I don't even put ice on my hip. I'm ready to go."

Speaking of comebacks, Thomas, whose UW jersey No. 2 is retired and hangs on a banner in Alaska Airlines Arena, has remained a staunch supporter of the Husky basketball program even as it has bottomed out.

In fact, when a half-dozen players recently announced plans to transfer elsewhere following a 5-21 season, he tweeted out, "Don't quit, fight back."

Thomas will look to find another opportunity. He's played for eight different NBA franchises so far.

