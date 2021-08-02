It's Eason's Job to Lose in Indy as Wentz Heads to Surgery

Former Husky quarterback is handed the reins with his veteran teammate out 5-12 weeks.

Service, Eason.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that injured quarterback Carson Wentz will have immediate surgery on his left foot and be lost for five to 12 weeks, effectively making Jacob Eason his replacement for now.

The former University of Washington quarterback takes over with no NFL game experience and very limited practice reps after joining the franchise last season as a fourth-round draft pick.

"The job is Jacob's right now — and he's got to earn it," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. "But he's in the driver's seat."

Eason heads up a quarterback room that also consists of Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton.

Signed on Saturday, Hundley, formerly of UCLA, is the only one of the quintet who has attempted an NFL pass. He completed 199 of 337 for 1,902 yards and 9 touchdowns in three seasons for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. He's played in 18 games, starting just 7, all in 2017. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2019. He was the Seattle Seahawks unused backup QB in 2018.

Ehlinger is a sixth-round draft pick and the 218th player taken in April from Texas and Morton is an undrafted player from Prairie View A&M.

Of course, the Colts no doubt are looking to see who else is available with NFL experience and Nick Foles' name comes up a lot. He currently is the Chicago Bears' No. 3 quarterback behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Foles and Reich were together as quarterback and offensive quarterback in Philadelphia in 2017 during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

One also has to wonder whether Philip Rivers, last year's starting Colts QB, will stay retired.

The Colts open the season at home against the Seahawks on September 12.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven