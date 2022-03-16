The Husky runner was a favorite teammate for his fun-loving ways.

Brenno DeFeo was a University of Washington running back, but he doesn't rank among the school's all-time leading rushers. He was not an all-conference selection. He didn't play in the NFL.

Yet DeFeo — who died early Wednesday after a five-year battle with lymphatic cancer — will be remembered by his era of Huskies as one of their favorite teammates, as a fun-loving guy who always kept them loose and laughing.

He was a month shy of his 60th birthday, or a yard short of another decade.

DeFeo played for the Huskies from 1980 to 1983, sharing in a pair of Rose Bowls and a pair of Aloha Bowls.

He was a south Seattle guy who came from an Italian family that was into everything. For that reason, he knew his way around the race track, gambling joints and night spots across the city.

Unconfirmed, a relative of his supposedly opened the first topless place near the airport. He had uncles with the names of characters, such as Carmine, that you might see portrayed on TV or the big screen.

The DeFeos were the mythical Sopranos, only a clan full of mischief rather than violence.

Former Husky safety and team captain Jimmy Rodgers recalls meeting DeFeo when the local kid first showed up with the melodic name that public-address announcers later would love to bellow out, his wildly sprouting hair and a huge football reputation coming in.

The UW players dubbed DeFeo as "Horse" because he liked to bet on them, because he worked at the Longacres race track for a time beginning in college, and in finding their own take on the more standardized "Italian Stallion" nickname.

"We looked at each other and we were soulmates going forward," Rodgers said. "I couldn't wait to hang out with Brenno DeFeo. Everyone wanted to be his roommate. I've got to think he lived life to the fullest."

Coming out of Kennedy High, DeFeo chose the Huskies over Notre Dame and UCLA, drawing big headlines on the sports pages with his selection. He was the North Puget Sound League's all-time leading rusher when he graduated, having piled up 2,659 yards.

At the UW, he played right away as a true freshman for legendary coach Don James, joining defensive tackle Scott Garnett as the first two Huskies to accomplish that feat.

DeFeo next blew out a knee, which set him back considerably while he competed with the likes of the well-gifted Jacque Robinson, Sterling Hinds, Ron Jackson and Vince Coby at tailback, and Rick Fenney and Walt Hunt at fullback. Hunt recently passed away, as well.

Brenno DeFeo looks for yards against WSU. Brenno DeFeo photo

The player called Horse finished with modest career statistics of 62 carries for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns while drawing a lone starting assignment at fullback as a junior when so much more was expected.

DeFeo took it all in stride. That was football. Injuries get in the way sometimes. So do teammates headed for pro careers.

He got married, had three kids and ended up as a car salesman for much of his professional life in Auburn, Washington.

Mike Lund, Jacque Robinson and Jimmy Rodgers visited with Brenno DeFeo. Rodgers

DeFeo lived his final months in assisted housing set up near the Way Scarff Ford dealership where he had worked. A fellow employee, Mike Lund, helped arrange the residence and oversee his care.

Rodgers stayed very much involved in his football friend's life to the end, bringing former teammates such as Robinson to see him.

In the spring, these former UW players plan to hold a DeFeo remembrance gathering at the Emerald Downs Race Track in Auburn, an apropos location.

"Brenno lived life to its fullest, whether it was a meal, a horse race or family," Rodgers said. "That was everything to Brenno. He did them all at full speed."

