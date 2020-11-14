SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: James Taught Turner, Huskies 'The Spartan Life'

Dan Raley

Darius Turner, during his time in the University of Washington football program, repeatedly heard his coach reference "the Spartan life," that he wanted his players to follow it.

Admittedly, the fullback from Gardena, California, wasn't exactly sure what Don James talking about.

Fifteen years later, after sharing in the Huskies' national championship run, Turner saw the Hollywood film "300." It was an ancient epic war battle matching determined underdogs against an opponent with 10 times more soldiers, an outcome based more on preparation than numbers. 

Right there, Turner slapped his forehead and made the connection. 

"Coach James said he was teaching us to live the Spartan life," Turner said. "I never knew what that meant until I actually saw the movie 300, and I got it. We were forged through tough practices. The games were easy."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship team, supplementing the conversation for the pandemic-delayed season. We're in week 9, which brought a showdown with USC in Los Angeles.

Turner was a classic warrior just the same. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound back shared in three Rose Bowls and that national title. He was the good soldier, scoring 11 touchdowns in his career but becoming more of a blocker when the Huskies embraced Keith Gilbertson's spread offense midway through his Seattle stay.

He battled back injuries and encountered other UW backs who left him in awe, namely fellow SoCal product Beno Bryant, who became his travel roommate. 

"One thing about Beno is the bigger the game, he took it to the next level," Turner said. "He could run at you 100 miles per hour, put a foot in the ground and go the other way, and not lose any speed. For me, if I had remotely tried it, I would have blown out my entire transmission."

Turner would give pro football a try with the Kansas City Chiefs before turning to a career as an insurance executive and trucking company owner. Along the way, he brought his young daughters back for a 20th reunion of the '91 national championship, and they were thrilled to see his name on a locker room wall and up on the stadium big screen.

Two decades ago, Turner tried to give back to his college football team in a big way, but nobody took him up on it.

He's the uncle of Reggie Bush, the running back who won a Heisman Trophy for USC (and gave it back for NCAA violations) and enjoyed a lengthy NFL career.

"I had him teed up, pretty close to wanting to go to U-Dub," Turner said.

This was under the Husky watch of Rick Neuheisel, who was told about the kid but didn't follow up.

Passing on Reggie Bush? Now that's truly the wrong kind of Spartan life. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Husky Offensive Line Is a Big Deal; When It Stands Up, It Can See Boise

Washington's five blockers together form the heaviest line in school history. By a wide margin. These guys should be good, too.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW vs. OSU: It's Been 102 Years Since Husky Football Started This Late

The University of Washington team had to navigate another pandemic and face Oregon State way back when. The similarities are sort of haunting.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Kennedy Was a Big Fan of Beno, Not So Much USC

The University of Washington offensive tackle opened up a lot of holes for Bryant to run through against the Trojans during the national title run.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

UW signs Jackson Grant of Olympia, its lone recruit over two classes now, which seems very odd.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Picks Podcast: Our Panel Chooses the Week 2 Pac-12 Winners

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin, Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller are joined by former Washington two-way lineman Jordan White-Frisbee to determine this weekend's outcomes.

Trevor Mueller

No Change in UW-OSU Game — Cal Will Play UCLA on Sunday

Contingency plans are being put in place after the Pac-12 canceled the Cal-ASU and Utah-UCLA games.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Oregon State Beavers

The Washington Huskies will get their season under way in Husky Stadium against a Northwest rival on Saturday. Here's what to expect.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Has No Kickoff Curfew; His UW Team Will Play at any Hour

The University of Washington football coach welcomes any national exposure for the Pac-12, saying it's good for business.

Dan Raley

3 Keys for a Washington Victory over Oregon State in a Long-Overdue Season Opener

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin offers her insight for Washington beating the Beavers in their season opener. See if you agree.

Kaila Olin

Lake '100 Percent Confident' OSU Game Is On, But Beavers Report Positive Test

Pandemic keeps everyone on edge until kickoff these days over whether college football games get played or not.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen