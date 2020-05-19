Time to Heel: Hardluck Jones Trying to Reclaim Lockdown Reputation

Sidney Jones backpedaled and took about a half-dozen really quick steps, cut to his right and nosedived into the artificial turf.

In the Dempsey Indoor practice facility in March 2017, at the University of Washington's Pro Day, something went terribly wrong for the extra talented cornerback, easily considered a first-round pick.

Teammate Budda Baker helped Jones to his feet. The dazed defensive back just stood there and looked lost. Coach Chris Petersen rushed over to check on him. Along with another person, Petersen ended up taking Jones off the field.

In front of all the watchful pro scouts, Jones tore his Achilles heel.

Football wasn't kind at all to Jones that day, though he eventually made it to the NFL as a second-rounder with the 43rd pick, some 15-20 slots lower than originally projected.

What made things worse for him is he went to Philadelphia, ending up in a place that doesn't pretend to be patient or sympathetic with its athletes.

Jones has turned in three abbreviated NFL seasons for the Eagles -- going from 1 to 9 to 12 games while dealing with his Achilles recovery and subsequent other injuries -- and the former Husky cornerback finds himself at a franchise crossroad.

Move up or move on.

Jones, who has started four times in each of the past two seasons, opted for Door No. 1. He's in Texas this offseason, training with cornerback guru Ronnie Braxton. The trainer is known as "Real Truth." With a moniker like that, he could fit well in Philly.

Football is never easy anywhere you go, but Jones has been thoroughly dissected while holding down a roster spot in Rocky's town, with people getting restless.

"It's time for him to go prove it," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said flatly to beat writers.



A year ago, the Eagles-themed website insidetheiggles.com labeled him a bust.

As the 2019 season wound down, a teammate leveled a not-so-subtle dig at the former Husky regarding his toughness, as seen in this tweet.

A month ago, the Philadelphia Inquirer suggested that Jones got off easy when the Eagles chose not to draft a cornerback, describing it as the team's biggest need.

Three weeks ago, delawareonline.com determined that Jones was down to his last chance with the franchise.

"There's a whole lot left," Jones said before heading to workout seclusion in Texas. "That's all I can tell you. You haven't seen nothing yet."

He sat out nearly the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair his injury. He endured significant hamstring issues, which might have been an offshoot of his torn Achilles. He hasn't played a full NFL season yet.

This past season, Jones was a healthy scratch at times, saved games late against Dallas and the New York Giants with pass break-ups, and supposedly was benched in the Eagles' wild-card playoff loss to the Seahawks. He was up and down.

Philadelphia since has acquired Darius Slay from Detroit reportedly to take over one of the cornerback jobs and it's been intimated that Jones and a host of others will compete for the other starting slot.

Meantime, Jones is whiling away the pandemic shutdown in the heart of Texas. Working out with the Real Truth. Engaging in training sessions that go all over the place, from yoga to kick boxing to mental preparedness.

He's an underdog now, not unlike that fictional boxer who has a real-life statue in downtown Philly. It's role reversal for a guy once considered a top 3 college cornerback nationally.

The good news is the Achilles heel remains intact. Jones has his heart into it. It's time to satisfy the critics.