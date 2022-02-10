Skip to main content
Justin Holiday Only Former Husky Traded at NBA Deadline

The veteran guard moves from the Indiana Pacers to the Sacramento Kings.

All season long, insiders suggested that former University of Washington basketball players Dejounte Murray, Terrence Ross and Jaden McDaniels would find new NBA homes by now.

However on Thursday, the trade deadline came and passed at noon PT and none of the above changed teams. 

In fact, the only one-time Husky moved to another franchise was Justin Holiday, a guard for Lorenzo Romar's teams from 2008 to 2011, and one of three members of his family currently playing in the league.

The 6-foot-6 Holiday went from the Indiana Pacers to the Sacramento Kings as part of a six-player transaction, joining his seventh NBA team.

The Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Holiday in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Two of the Holiday brothers actually found new pro basketball homes this time around, with youngest sibling Aaron going from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns. 

Justin Holiday emerged from the UW and originally went undrafted. He first played in Belgium and then in the D League for the Idaho Stampede before becoming an NBA player.

He is the middle brother of the three California-raised Holidays, who also include Jrue, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The other two Holidays played at UCLA before becoming pro basketball players. 

Justin Holiday dribbles past Steph Curry.
