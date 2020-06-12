Not Much Can Stop Plum, But Achilles Tear Sidelines Her for WNBA Season

It was Plum bad luck.

Kelsey Plum, arguably the greatest University of Washington women's basketball player in program history, will miss the upcoming WNBA season after tearing an Achilles tendon.

A member of the Las Vegas Aces, the former Husky guard had season-ending surgery this week, revealing her situation on social media.

"Where do I start ... I tore my Achilles' tendon a couple days ago," she posted on Twitter. "So many people that love and support me and will stand by me through this. I'm grateful. I'll be back, better than ever. Just wait on it."

Plum left Washington in 2017 as the NCAA's most prolific woman scorer with 3,527 points, able to score inside and out. She also led the Huskies to their first trip to the Final Four in 2016.

She is so highly revered in Seattle, Plum received well wishes from one of the city's former NBA players.

As a pro player, she was drafted No. 1 overall by the then-San Antonio Stars, played one season in Texas, and moved with the franchise to Las Vegas for the past two seasons.

Plum made the WNBA all-rookie team in 2017. Last season, she averaged 8.6 points and 3 assists per game, upping those numbers to 15.2 and 3.8 in the playoffs.

"All of Las Vegas is in Kelsey's corner and pulling for a quick recovery," Aces general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. "We know that she will attack her rehabilitation with the same intensity with which she attacks the court, and we can't wait to see her back at the House."

Plum has been a popular player throughout the WNBA, often used in outside promotions.