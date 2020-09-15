Who is Kevin Richardson? He was a Strongman Amid Buffaloes

Kevin Richardson was a somewhat anonymous visitor to the University of Colorado weight room on 1976. He'd come to Denver that summer to see a girl. Pegged as a Washington defensive-tackle starter for the coming season, he couldn't skip too many days without lifting.

While he was in the area, Richardson used a connection to gain access to the Buffaloes athletic facilities in Boulder to get in a couple of workouts.

He was unnoticed when he leaned back and started doing bench-press repetitions, increasing the weight as he went, assisted by a helpful Buffaloes player who spotted him.

Richardson was the Huskies' strongest football player, a record-holder back in Montlake. He had everyone looking at him when he was done.

He bench-pressed 485 pounds for the first time — making him one of a handful of players in the UW program who've hit that mark still to this day.

This is another vignette about Kevin Richardson, one of the strongest Huskies' ever, a player who thrived and struggled in the Washington program for coaches Jim Owens and Don James. He's now writing a memoir about his journey from California to Seattle and beyond.

In the Colorado weight room, the spotter pointed out one of his Buffaloes teammates who happened to be standing and staring in the doorway.

That was the great Leon White, who would become an All-American offensive tackle before he was done and a well-known professional wrestler, and died in 2018. He looked a little forlorn, if not disbelieving.

"That's Leon White and he's our strongest player," the other guy told Richardson, "and he can't do what you did."

That wasn't the end of it either. Richardson was asked to come to the coaching offices, where he was introduced to Buffaloes coach Bill Mallory.

Word of the 485-pound lift had gotten around the facility quickly. An offer followed the pleasantries.

"Kevin, we're always looking for good football players," Mallory said. "How would you like to come play for us at the University of Colorado?"

Richardson, who hadn't offered any details of his football background, fessed up to the coach. They were meeting on the field in a couple of months.

"You guys are playing us in your second game," Richardson said smiling. "You better strap on your helmet because I'm coming for you."

However, Mallory had the last laugh. He brought Colorado to Husky Stadium and left with a 21-7 victory over Don James' second UW team on the way to a Big 8 co-championship and an Orange Bowl appearance against Ohio State. His team was plenty strong enough.

In the accompanying photo, Richardson (69) is shown leaving the field that afternoon while his UW quarterback Warren Moon (1) is in the back of the image greeting Buffaloes players.

As for the great Leon White, he didn't play that day. Colorado said he was injured. Or maybe he was back home trying to lift 485.

