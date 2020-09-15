SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Who is Kevin Richardson? He was a Strongman Amid Buffaloes

Dan Raley

Kevin Richardson was a somewhat anonymous visitor to the University of Colorado weight room on 1976. He'd come to Denver that summer to see a girl. Pegged as a Washington defensive-tackle starter for the coming season, he couldn't skip too many days without lifting.

While he was in the area, Richardson used a connection to gain access to the Buffaloes athletic facilities in Boulder to get in a couple of workouts. 

He was unnoticed when he leaned back and started doing bench-press repetitions, increasing the weight as he went, assisted by a helpful Buffaloes player who spotted him.

Richardson was the Huskies' strongest football player, a record-holder back in Montlake. He had everyone looking at him when he was done.

He bench-pressed 485 pounds for the first time — making him one of a handful of players in the UW program who've hit that mark still to this day.

This is another vignette about Kevin Richardson, one of the strongest Huskies' ever, a player who thrived and struggled in the Washington program for coaches Jim Owens and Don James. He's now writing a memoir about his journey from California to Seattle and beyond.

In the Colorado weight room, the spotter pointed out one of his Buffaloes teammates who happened to be standing and staring in the doorway. 

That was the great Leon White, who would become an All-American offensive tackle before he was done and a well-known professional wrestler, and died in 2018. He looked a little forlorn, if not disbelieving.

"That's Leon White and he's our strongest player," the other guy told Richardson, "and he can't do what you did."

That wasn't the end of it either. Richardson was asked to come to the coaching offices, where he was introduced to Buffaloes coach Bill Mallory.

Word of the 485-pound lift had gotten around the facility quickly. An offer followed the pleasantries.

"Kevin, we're always looking for good football players," Mallory said. "How would you like to come play for us at the University of Colorado?"

Richardson, who hadn't offered any details of his football background, fessed up to the coach. They were meeting on the field in a couple of months.

"You guys are playing us in your second game," Richardson said smiling. "You better strap on your helmet because I'm coming for you."

However, Mallory had the last laugh. He brought Colorado to Husky Stadium and left with a 21-7 victory over Don James' second UW team on the way to a Big 8 co-championship and an Orange Bowl appearance against Ohio State. His team was plenty strong enough.

In the accompanying photo, Richardson (69) is shown leaving the field that afternoon while his UW quarterback Warren Moon (1) is in the back of the image greeting Buffaloes players. 

As for the great Leon White, he didn't play that day. Colorado said he was injured. Or maybe he was back home trying to lift 485.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Confident as UW QB? Not Really

Billy Joe was looking at becoming a tight end or a linebacker before Rose Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Brunell got hurt in spring practice. He turned out OK.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

How the Top 5 Highest-Paid Huskies Performed Week 1 in the NFL

Last week on, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin broke down contract details and the large paydays for the top five highest-paid Huskies in the NFL. This week, Olin talks about their opening performances and if they met expectations.

Kaila Olin

Can Jimmy Lake Take Full Advantage of Washington State Recruiting?

The state's class of 2022 might not have the elite talent of 2021, but it might be deeper. Can Jimmy Lake keep the majority of those guys home?

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Baird Turns 74 But Emtman Never Did

The jersey number was a sticking point with Washington's dominating defensive tackle. He made it motivation.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Talks Held by Big Ten Leaders, Pac-12 Coaches on Idled Football

Idle conferences looking at possibilities for starting their football seasons amid the pandemic.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Clifford Won National Title, Got Humbled

The Husky linebacker led the Pac-10 in tackles as a sophomore. He had to deal with being a backup on the national championship team.

Dan Raley

Big Ten Makes Noise About CFB Return; No Word on Pac-12

Conference leaders expected to meet on Sunday and revisit decision to not have a fall season.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

NFL Huskies: Turner, Gaskin Enjoy Memorable Season Openers

The former University of Washington players helped decide a game and maybe earned a starting job.

Dan Raley

Here's One Way to Get the Huskies into March Madness

Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and his ACC counterparts have proposed an all-inclusive NCAA tournament.

Dan Raley