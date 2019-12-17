HuskyMaven
Imagine If Don James Didn't Quit in 1993; Lynn Madsen Does

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen was a history major at Washington, as well as a fairly accomplished football player. A scholar and a mauler.

Now living in Texas, he's considered how things might have turned out different for college football on many fronts had Don James not stepped down as the Huskies head coach in 1993.

Madsen, who played defensive lineman and tight end for James from 1979 to 1983, envisions a UW football empire two times more advanced had his coach stuck around longer, creating a domino effect. 

He sees Nebraska settling for far less national success throughout the rest of the '90s decade. 

He concludes that USC and a certain peppy coach wouldn't have quite the run that the Trojans enjoyed back then.

All of this comes from a coaching extension Madsen offers in abstentia to the deceased James, who left his UW football world abruptly after receiving what he felt were overly excessive penalties for infractions uncovered following three consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.  

Listen in as this combined orator and videographer from the Lone Star state, using his folksy manner to make salient points, lays out his argument for James dominating the college game. 

It's an interesting thesis delivered by Professor Madsen, a cerebral guy who now tackles subjects close to his heart instead of people clutching footballs. 

