Man of Steal: Thybulle Draws Opening Assignment, Picks Bulls' Pockets

The former University of Washington basketball player takes what he feels belongs to him.

Matisse Thybulle should be working an airport somewhere, a busy downtown street corner, a place where he can bump into you into subtle fashion and take everything without you knowing it.

Do you know where your wallet is today?

This clever NBA pickpocket for the Philadelphia 76ers by way of the University of Washington drew his third start of the season against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night and came out pilfering everything.

In a 127-105 victory, Thybulle had 2 steals barely a minute and 10 seconds into the game in Chicago.

He had 4 steals in 4 minutes.

By halftime, Thybulle totaled 5 thefts to tie an NBA career high over 16 minutes and finished with that amount.

The former Husky was good on offense, too.

In 28 minutes, Thybulle finished with 13 points, hitting all 5 of his shots, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

On an NBA night, where former UW players Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high 28 and 20 points in New Orleans for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thybulle was at his all-around best.

The 76ers, one of the NBA's better teams at 25-12, prefer to use this opportunistic guard as a change-up, as somebody to stir things up. Hence his occasional starts.

The low-ego Thybulle just does what's asked.

Life is good. He celebrated his 24th birthday the week before. Now he's older and a bigger basketball thief.

Without question, Philadelphia, which is notoriously hard on its athletes, has taken a liking to this amiable player.

He's depicted on a neighborhood wall now.

But don't get too close.

You might not walk away with your valuables.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated