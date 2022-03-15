The former University of Washington players fall victim to the pro basketball grind.

Just when things were going so well in the NBA for the Montlake twins Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart, the rigors of pro basketball stepped in front of each one and took a charge.

By the end of Monday night, the former University of Washington big men simultaneously were nursing injuries that have them sidelined for an undetermined time.

McDaniels, a big part of a Minnesota Timberwolves' rebirth that has seen the team go 40-30, had to be helped from the floor on Monday after suffering an ankle sprain in a high-scoring 149-139 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Federal Way, Washington, had started for the 31st time in the 67 games in which he's appeared. Against the Spurs, he had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds before going down. In his second NBA season, he averages 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1. assist.

Isaiah Stewart has missed three games with a knee bone bruise. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

For the 18-50 Detroit Pistons, Stewart has missed the past three games because of a knee bone bruise.

A 6-foot-8, 250-pound center from Rochester, New York, he's started all 57 games in which he's been available for the Motor City team. He averages 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per outing.

The Pistons are hoping to get Stewart back soon.

