Skip to main content

McDaniels, Stewart Sidelined in NBA Simultaneously by Injuries

The former University of Washington players fall victim to the pro basketball grind.

Just when things were going so well in the NBA for the Montlake twins Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart, the rigors of pro basketball stepped in front of each one and took a charge.

By the end of Monday night, the former University of Washington big men simultaneously were nursing injuries that have them sidelined for an undetermined time.

McDaniels, a big part of a Minnesota Timberwolves' rebirth that has seen the team go 40-30, had to be helped from the floor on Monday after suffering an ankle sprain in a high-scoring 149-139 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Federal Way, Washington, had started for the 31st time in the 67 games in which he's appeared. Against the Spurs, he had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds before going down. In his second NBA season, he averages 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1. assist. 

Isaiah Stewart is nursing a bone bruise that has kept him out of games.

Isaiah Stewart has missed three games with a knee bone bruise.

For the 18-50 Detroit Pistons, Stewart has missed the past three games because of a knee bone bruise. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A 6-foot-8, 250-pound center from Rochester, New York, he's started all 57 games in which he's been available for the Motor City team. He averages 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per outing.

The Pistons are hoping to get Stewart back soon.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Terrell Brown was always on the attack for the UW.
Basketball

UW's Terrell Brown Named to NABC Second 5, Should Have Been Higher

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Carson Bruener and Jackson Sirmon celebrate a Stanford victory.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 42): Star Was born in Carson Bruener in 2021

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Coleman Shelton reupped with the Los Angeles Rams.
Husky Legends

3 Former Huskies Re-Sign with Their NFL Teams

By Dan Raley19 hours ago
Jordan Allen has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Third Top-Level Kansas Recruit

By Dan RaleyMar 14, 2022
Terrell Brown Jr. and Mike Hopkins confer on the sideline.
Basketball

Most UW Transfers Landed Postseason Berths Elsewhere

By Dan RaleyMar 14, 2022
Alphonzo Tuputala (40) heads to practice with Ruperake Fuavai and the departed Josh Calvert.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 40): Tuputala Hopes to Get Through Spring Intact This Time

By Dan RaleyMar 14, 2022
The basketball season is over for the UW.
Basketball

Huskies' Season Ends After No Postseason Berth Surfaces

By Dan RaleyMar 13, 2022
Dijon Stanley has received a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Southern California RB Who Has Yet to Play Full Season

By Dan RaleyMar 13, 2022