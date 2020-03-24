The Legend of Sixkiller: Michigan Momentarily Dulled the Excitement

Sonny Sixkiller turned Seattle on its ear. He was all anyone talked about following Washington's 42-16 rout of Michigan State in the 1970 season opener.

Two days later, the sophomore quarterback took a bow as the Pac-8 Offensive Player of the Week for his electrifying college debut.

Another day later, Sixkiller was saluted nationally as the Associated Press Back of the Week.

He'd played one game.

In all of the excitement, the school announced that Sixkiller had broken the school record for single-game total offense with 313 yards against the Spartans. Re-examining the records, athletic-department officials backtracked and conceded that the record still belonged to quarterback Tod Hullin who churned out 352 yards against UCLA in 1965.

No matter, nothing could slow the interest in these new Huskies and their young quarterback. Operating out of the pro-set, Sixkiller was a winner and he let you know it. This was the total opposite of going 1-9 and UW players hanging their heads.

"I was confident we would beat Michigan State," Sonny said. "We have a winning attitude now and, after we beat Michigan this Saturday, it will be that much better."

Everyone was on board. Every day built more momentum. It was Sixkiller, Sixkiller, Sixkiller.

Tenth-ranked Michigan was next up. The Wolverines were coming off a Rose Bowl appearance, guided by a crusty second-year coach named Bo Schembechler.

He was so intense he'd suffered a heart attack and missed the Pasadena postseason game, won by USC 10-3. He'd since dropped his weight from 222 pounds to 178. He was ready to resume control and stopped Arizona 20-9 in his 1970 season opener.

Bo throttled the Huskies 45-7 in Ann Arbor the year before. This time, he didn't hear any young quarterback challenge him in warm-ups. He was ready for Sixkiller.

A crowd of 57,500 showed up at Husky Stadium, more than those who witnessed the Michigan State opener, fully expecting more offensive heroics -- and it didn't happen. A fierce defensive battle unfolded.

At halftime, the Huskies led 3-0 after holding Michigan to 3 first downs and 57 yards of offense. The UW defense was incredible. The offense sputtered.

In the first quarter, Sixkiller pulled the fans out of their seats when he hooked up with JC transfer Jim Krieg for what appeared to be a 72-yard pass completion to the Michigan 1. However, an official stepped in and ruled that the swift wide receiver stepped out of bounds at the Washington 48. The ball was brought back for a 21-yard gain. The drive didn't go anywhere.

"I didn't think I was out," Krieg protested.

The Michigan pass rush was ferocious, especially after Huskies starting center Bruce Jarvis, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound senior, future NFL player and Sixkiller's great protector, went out of the game in the third quarter with the game tied at 3. He injured his knee.

The game's turning point, however, came a little later in the third quarter when Sixkiller twice tried to sneak for a yard on third and fourth downs at midfield. He got jammed up by Michigan each time. He needed Jarvis to help create some space.

The Wolverines made the stop, took possession and exerted their will. They scored five plays later on Preston Henry's 8-yard run. It was the first of two touchdowns for the third-string running back who finished with 113 yards rushing on 13 carries.

With 29 seconds left, Henry snapped off a 30-yard scoring run to make the game look more lopsided on the scoreboard than it was.

"He never did anything after that," Sixkiller said. "I don't know why I still remember that."

Michigan battled the UW with highly talented players throughout the lineup, none more impressive than All-American offensive lineman and future NFL great Dan Dierdorf.

"I remember looking at Dan Dierdorf and thinking, 'Jesus Christ, look how big he is?' " Sixkiller said. "He could move a lot of people."

In his second outing, Sixkiller completed 19 of 32 passes for 189 yards, with 7 of those completions going to Krieg, but he was intercepted three times. Owens was photographed consoling the disconsolate quarterback in the locker room.

While the magic momentarily disappeared for a Saturday afternoon, the UW hung in there and proved highly competitive against one of the nation's powerhouse teams. The players remained feisty and hopeful. They were outwardly unhappy they didn't beat Michigan.

The fans appreciated this newfound attitude. Everyone was still on board with these new and improved Huskies.

"We won't make the same mistakes again," Sixkiller promised. "Bad as we were, I thought right up to the last two minutes we were going to win it."