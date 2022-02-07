Murray Earns First All-Star Appearance as Injury Fill-in

The former UW guard gets a reprieve after previously not getting selected.

For Dejounte Murray, it hurts so good.

Taking advantage of other's misfortune, the former University of Washington guard on Monday was selected as an injury replacement to the NBA All-Star Game — making his first appearance.

Murray, in his fifth season with the San Antonio Spurs, and the Charlotte Hornets' Lamelo Ball accepted spots previously awarded the New Jersey Nets' Kevin Durant, who has a sprained MCL, and the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, who's dealing with a back injury.

For Murray, it's personal vindication for him after enjoying a superstar-in-the-making season so far and getting passed over when the starters and the reserves were picked for the 71st All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Murray, a Seattle native who was one-and-done at the UW following the 2015-16 season, averages a well-rounded 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.1 steals, collectively numbers not posted over an entire season by anyone.

The 6-foot-4 guard also has piled up 10 triple-doubles this season, second only to Denver's Nikola Jokic, a fellow All-Star.

Murray has done all of this as practically a one-man show for a rebuilding Spurs team that is 20-34 and in 12th place in the Western Conference, two spots from qualifying for the postseason play-in tournament.

He's been able to hold his own almost every night and backs down from no one, including James Harden, as shown in this Twitter video.

Murray, 25, played his high school basketball at Seattle's Rainier Beach, which previously supplied Nate Robinson, Jamal Crawford and Doug Christie to the NBA, and then became a Spurs' first-round draft after his lone season with the Huskies.

UW assistant coach Will Conroy, himself once a Rainier Beach and Garfield High player before playing for the Huskies, sent out his congratulations, tweeting out, "Sooooooo happy for this kid. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, SHOW THIS KID SOME LOVE ... this made my day ... go dawgs — go seattle ... go HomeTeam ... neighborhood Husky!!!"

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven